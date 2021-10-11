Biden to Send Financial Aid to Afghanistan as the Taliban Rejects His Offer of Counter-Terror Cooperation

"After how the Taliban saw the Democrat American president’s gobsmacking mishandling of the American withdrawal in August, it’s easy enough to speculate that the Taliban probably don’t want Biden anywhere near them, or their counter-terrorism plans."













7 Shares

It appears as though Joe Biden has agreed to financially assist the Taliban in order to fix his incompetence under the cover of keeping Afghanistan from economic ruin.

Advertisement

The Associated Press explained that ‘the U.S. has agreed to provide humanitarian aid…while refusing to give political recognition to the country’s new Taliban rulers.’

The White House-Taliban agreement follows ‘the first direct talks between the former foes since the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops at the end of August.’

Advertisement

Financial support appears to pivot on trust, backed by the assumption that humanitarian aid will reach those who most need it.

The meeting took place in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Where, as stated by the AP, the Taliban and the United States discussed a range of issues, ‘including reining in extremist groups and the evacuation of foreign citizens and Afghans from the country.’

AP quoted the Taliban as saying, the meeting “went well,” with its political spokesmen Suhail Shaheen “reassuring” the United States that ‘the Taliban are committed to seeing that Afghan soil is not used by extremists to launch attacks against other countries.’

Muddying those reassurances, the AP said that the Taliban have ‘ruled out cooperation with Washington on containing the increasingly active Islamic State group in Afghanistan.’

Advertisement

Islamic State and the Taliban are not allied. The IS branch is known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP).

For context, the ISKP is described by The Centre for Strategic and International Studies, as a ‘branch of the Islamic State active in Central and South Asia,’ founded, and filled by al Qaeda, and Taliban defectors in 2014.

CSIS’ analysis concluded, “ISKP poses a significant threat within Afghanistan and will likely continue to perpetrate attacks against civilians and the new Taliban government—including against high-profile targets. This threat is exacerbated by the withdrawal of U.S. and partner forces, whose counterterrorism capabilities previously constrained ISKP activities.”

Advertisement

Filling in reasons (outside the obvious) for why the Taliban refused to work with the United States against Islamic State, Terrorism analyst, and editor of Long War Journal, Bill Roggio, told the AP, “The Taliban doesn’t need help from the United States. [They have] to conduct the difficult and time-consuming task of rooting out ISKP cells and its limited infrastructure. It has all the knowledge and tools it needs to do it.”

He added, “It is insane for the U.S. to think the Taliban can be a reliable counterterrorism partner, given the Taliban’s enduring support for al-Qaida.”

Infidel aside. After how the Taliban saw the Democrat American president’s gobsmacking mishandling of the American withdrawal in August, it’s easy enough to speculate that the Taliban probably don’t want Biden anywhere near them, or their counter-terrorism plans.

Based on AP reports, the American taxpayer-funded humanitarian aid agreement is linked to Biden buying safe passage for evacuating foreigners from Afghanistan.

A large portion of whom were stuck in the country after the U.S President’s massive bungling of the American withdrawal from the country.

The funding will likely be used to help ‘1.3 million Afghans displaced from past wars,’ who the AP says, are unable to be helped because the ‘Taliban lacks funds to organize the return home for all.’

News of the agreement was met online with a mix of disbelief and sarcasm, alongside the hashtag “Let’s go, Brandon!” A phrase linked to legacy media spin, that is now a euphemism for “F*** Joe Biden!”

Related