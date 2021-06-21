Banned From National Curriculum: Australian Senate Rejects Critical Race Theory

"One Nation is at the forefront of the fight to ensure the children of Australia receive an education, not an indoctrination," Senator Hanson said.













The Australian Senate has backed One Nation’s motion calling on the Government to reject Critical Race Theory from the national curriculum.

The motion, brought by Senator Pauline Hanson, was supported 30 ayes to 28 noes on Monday, with Labor and the Greens voting against the move.

CRITICAL RACE THEORY REJECTED!@OneNationAus leader Senator Pauline Hanson's motion calling on the Government to reject Critical Race Theory from the national curriculum has been supported! pic.twitter.com/0QW3L6dAz1 — Pauline Hanson 🇦🇺 (@PaulineHansonOz) June 21, 2021

“It is from Critical Race Theory we get terms like ‘systemic racism’ and ‘white privilege’ which radical leftists love to throw around so much,” said Senator Hanson in a post on Facebook.

The One Nation leader noted that Critical Race Theory was behind recent reports of school children being shamed in front of their peers for being white, Christian “oppressors.”

“While many would rather just bury their heads in the sand and ignore this problem, One Nation is at the forefront of the fight to ensure the children of Australia receive an education, not an indoctrination,” she added.

Senator Hanson said the fight is now on to ensure the Australian Government keeps its word by keeping this “divisive, radical left-wing indoctrination” from schools.

