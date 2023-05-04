Australian Pastor Goes Viral After Warning of Coming Clash Between Christianity and “LGBTQ+ Sex Religion”

An Australian pastor has gone viral across social media after warning of a coming clash between Christianity and, what he dubbed, the “LGBTQ+ sex religion.”

The minute-and-a-half clip, which has been viewed over a million times across multiple platforms and garnered more than 4,600 retweets, features Andrew Sedra, lead pastor and founder of ECHO church in Leumeah, explaining how the “LGBTQ+ sex religion” is the polar opposite of Christianity.

“The gospel and the LGBTQ sex religion, they’re the total opposite,” Sedra told his church in the October 23 message titled The Gay Revolution.

“That’s why this will be the biggest point of religious tension, it will be the biggest point of persecution to the church [over] the next few years.”

Sedra said Christianity and the “LGTBQ+ sex religion” are the exact opposites: self-expression versus self-denial; sex worship versus God worship; man becomes god versus God becoming man; pride versus humility; ‘born this way’ versus ‘you must be born again.’”

This preacher says that the LGBTQ movement will bring forth the greatest point of persecution against the church in the next few years.



Pay attention. 👂 pic.twitter.com/uvjVJDKyu1 — Morgan Ariel (@itsmorganariel) April 24, 2023

Speaking to Caldron Pool, Pastor Sedra said the “LGBTQ+ sex religion” has made people worship sex, love self, and use people, whereas God created us to worship Him, love people, and use sex.

“Our culture worships the god of self,” he said. “It’s the gospel of self-love, self-discovery and self-expression.

“In the gospel of self-love, coming out is the most courageous thing you can do. This is the problem though: Jesus didn’t call us to worship ourselves or be more of ourselves. Rather, we are to deny ourselves in order to know Him, follow Him, and become more like Him.

“Your self is not to be worshipped but surrendered and sacrificed,” Sedra added. “We need more of Jesus and less of self!”