Australian Human Rights Commission Asks for Public Submissions: How Were You Affected by COVID Measures?

The Australian Human Rights Commission is asking the people for their stories as they investigate the impacts of the national, state, and community responses to the COVID-19 “pandemic.”

According to the Commission, the project aims to understand how “pandemic” responses personally affected aspects of daily life, such as health, family, and employment.

The project will require public submissions, describing how individuals were personally impacted. Stories can relate to any aspect of Australia’s COVID-19 pandemic response, such as lockdowns, border closures, quarantine requirements, social distancing, school closures, and we might add, vaccine mandates.

As such, the Commission is inviting individuals to share their stories through written submissions. Your submission can be made by clicking here and scrolling to the title: “Want to share your story?” Stories must be no longer than 1,000 words.

Alternatively, an accessible PDF version of the story submission template can be downloaded by clicking here [142 KB] and emailed to emergencyresponse@humanrights.gov.au once completed.

The Commission says the stories should avoid including any personal information of others such as people’s names, names of workplaces, schools, churches, or addresses. Story submissions are due by Sunday 30 June 2024.

The project’s findings will be included in an interim report, which will be published on the Australian Human Rights Commission website.