Actress Joins Protests Against Vaccine Mandates, Post Support for Canadian Truckers

Canadian-born actress, Evangeline Lilly, has backed the Canadian trucker convoy against vaccine mandates, saying no one should be forced to take a vaccine against their will.

In a post on Instagram, Lilly, who starred in The Hobbit, Lost, and plays Wasp in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said she attended the pro-freedom rally in D.C. over the weekend to voice her support for “bodily sovereignty.”

“I was in DC this weekend to support bodily sovereignty while Canadian truckers were rallying for their cross-country, peaceful convoy in support of the same thing,” she said in the post.

Screenshot from Lilly’s Instagram account.

Lilly continued: “I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will, under threat of: violent attack; arrest or detention without trial; loss of employment; homelessness; starvation; loss of education; alienation from loved ones; excommunication from society; under any threat whatsoever.

“This is not the way. This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems.”

The post also included a quote that read: “Tyranny begins with the desire to coerce others for the greater good.”

Naturally, Lilly’s pro-freedom stance has upset more than a few of the statist, pro-slavery cretins across social media, who ignited calls for her cancellation from Hollywood not long after the post was made public. But as Candace Owens aptly put it: “Evangeline Lily will be on the wrong side of the Left, which means on the right side of history.”

This is what bravery looks like, because there is a real cost to voicing unapproved opinions. Lilly risks losing her entire career, along with the many who already have. Calls for her to be sacked for daring to think her own thoughts and speak her own mind are proof enough of that. But maybe the tide is beginning to turn. Maybe the narrative is slow, so-slowly, collapsing.

