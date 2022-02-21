YouTube Bans Caldron Pool’s Interview with Dr Peter McCullough: “We Think” It’s “Medical-Misinformation”

“Our team has reviewed your content, and, unfortunately, we think it violates our medical-misinformation policy.”

YouTube has removed episode 5 of The Caldron Pool Show citing a possible breach of the platform’s policy around “medical misinformation.”

The 1-hour show featured an interview with Dr Peter McCullough, a leading cardiologist and epidemiologist, and the most published physician in his field.

Dr McCullough discussed with Caldron Pool’s Evelyn Rae global medical responses to COVID-19, along with questions around vaccine safety and efficacy.

The podcast was on the video-sharing platform for around 12-hours before it was pulled by YouTube’s review team.

The platform said they do not allow claims about COVID-19 vaccinations that “contradict expert consensus from local health authorities or the World Health Organization (WHO).”

The full episode can be viewed on Rumble or below: