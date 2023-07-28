Image

Woke College Allegedly Fires Black Woman for Refusing to Hate White People

“Lee was being punished for being ‘the wrong kind of black person’: one dedicated to classical liberal understandings of equality, individualism, reason, and free speech.”

Avatar photoBy Rod Lampard Jul 29, 2023

A woke college in California won’t renew its DEI director’s contract because she did her job too well.

That’s the toned-down, super short version of an ongoing legal stoush between De Anza community college, and its former head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), Tabia Lee.

Lee alleges her tenure with the college wasn’t being renewed because she openly challenged the college’s [wobbly] Woke policy pushers.

In a 53-page lawsuit filed on July 10, Lee claims to have encountered a hostile department “illegally targeting White people on the basis of race,” explained Newsweek.

The lawsuit recounts how Lee’s determination to put merit before melanin, was deemed incompatible with De Anza’s far-left militantism – “excessive Wokeness.”

Insider Higher Ed, reporting in March, said the DEI chief was unlikely to see out another year with the public tertiary platform.

This is because she:

  1. questioned antiracist “orthodoxy.”
  2. declared she was no longer participating in gender pronouns, ‘because the obsession was doing more harm than good.’
  3. objected to the college’s land acknowledgments for an Indigenous tribe.
  4. tried to bring a “Jewish inclusion” event to campus.
  5. declined to join a “socialist network,” refused to use the gender-neutral terms “Latinx” and “Filipinx.”
  6. inquired why the word “Black” was capitalized but not “white.”
  7. allegedly disrespected, Alicia Garza, one of the founders of Black Lives Matter Inc.

Lee, refusing to spread the Woke Mind Virus, earned her the dunce’s cap, with colleagues accusing her of “supporting white supremacy,” “white speaking,” and “whitesplaining.”

For her indiscretion, she described being met with “ugly opposition from third-wave antiracist woke activists, who didn’t care too much for her, because she chose to not follow along, and give blind to support their narratives or ways of knowing/working without question.”

Lee further told IHED, “I don’t have ideological or viewpoint fidelity to anyone. I’m looking for what’s going to help people and what will help our students and how we can be better teachers and our best teaching selves.”

Speaking with Newsweek, she asserted, “These are people who should definitely know better.

“The way that they behaved was what they claim other people do to marginalized people.

“They literally marginalized me as an individual, and they shunned me. They worked really hard to push me out.”

Adding support to the de-cancellation of the DEI director, Cato Institute said, “Lee was being punished for being ‘the wrong kind of black person’: one dedicated to classical liberal understandings of equality, individualism, reason, and free speech.”

A founding member of Free Black Thought, Lee is also a veteran educator, who describes herself as a humanist.

On a GoFundMe page created in May to ‘defend academic freedom’ and freedom of speech, Lee wrote, “I’m not a liberal or conservative; I’m not a Republican, Democrat, Socialist, Libertarian, or Communist; I am not left or right wing. I am just a devoted teacher that was unjustly treated.

“It’s important to me to emphasize [to students] not what to think, but how to think critically” about DEI issues – this includes “viewpoint diversity.”

Previous Story
Hungarian PM to EU: The Rejection of Christianity Has Made Us Hedonistic Pagans
Hungarian PM to EU: The Rejection of Christianity Has Made Us Hedonistic Pagans

Hungarian PM to EU: The Rejection of Christianity Has Made Us Hedonistic Pagans

By
ByRod LampardJul 28, 2023
Whistleblower at UFO Hearing Says US Government in Possession of “Non-Human” Pilots

Whistleblower at UFO Hearing Says US Government in Possession of “Non-Human” Pilots

By
ByStaff WriterJul 27, 2023
Spurgeon and the Culture Wars

Spurgeon and the Culture Wars

By
ByBill MuehlenbergJul 26, 2023
Who Are the Danaans?

Who Are the Danaans?

By
ByMatthew LittlefieldJul 25, 2023
India’s Christians Are Suffering Under Weaponised ‘Anti-Conversion Laws’

India’s Christians Are Suffering Under Weaponised ‘Anti-Conversion Laws’

By
ByRod LampardJul 25, 2023
The Rise of the Machines: We Do Not Want a Post-Human Future

The Rise of the Machines: We Do Not Want a Post-Human Future

By
ByBill MuehlenbergJul 24, 2023

The Caldron Pool Show

The Caldron Pool Show: #32 – Caesar and the Church (with Anthony Forsyth)
The Caldron Pool Show: #28 – Bill Muehlenberg
The Caldron Pool Show: #27 – God and Politics – with Joel Webbon
The Caldron Pool Show: #16 – Justice For The Five (Warning: Graphic)
Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2023, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.