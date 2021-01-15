Where To Find Caldron Pool

Twitter has removed more than 70,000 accounts since permanently suspending President Donald Trump from the platform last week.













86 Shares

Twitter has removed more than 70,000 accounts since permanently suspending President Donald Trump from the platform last week.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Twitter said on Monday that it carried out the bans over the weekend in an effort to clamp down on posts that supposedly have “the potential to lead to offline harm.”

According to Twitter, many of the accounts were engaged in sharing QAnon-associated content, however, not all who copped a suspension were QAnon-related accounts.

Advertisement

At any rate, we thought it worthwhile listing some of the platforms you can find Caldron Pool on if Twitter or Facebook ever decide to shut us down.

Gab – https://gab.com/caldronpool

Rumble – https://www.rumble.com/caldronpool

Telegram – https://t.me/caldronpool

Minds – https://www.minds.com/caldronpool

Newsletter – https://caldronpool.com/newsletter

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/caldronpool

Twitter – https://twitter.com/caldronpool

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/caldronpool

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/caldronpool

Have you got any other suggestions? What other platforms would you like to see us on? Let us know in the comments.

Related