Where, O Abortion, Is Your Victory?

"The irony of calling for the death of Christ by way of abortion or any other means is that you cannot ultimately kill the one who has killed death itself."

The manufactured incitement of the zombie nation’s lust for child sacrifice reached new heights of controversy this past week with the revelation of an Australian Channel 9 TV reporter Lana Murphy posting an Instagram photo of herself being handed a sign at an abortion rally in Sydney in the wake of the overturning of Roe vs Wade in the US federal court.

“Mary (the virgin) should’ve had an abortion”, the sign read. Here is the proud moment courtesy of The Australian:

Is the sign offensive? Absolutely! But not all that more offensive than any other sign at the protest calling for the continued slaughter of human beings with the majority of these babies killed for no other reason than their mothers simply don’t want them. Murder is now contraception and many are angry when this convenience is threatened.

Let’s be clear for a moment. The babies are not the problem. They are innocent and precious gifts from God. They are only preyed upon in the womb because that is when they are most vulnerable. Rather there is something wrong with their mothers and their fathers who fail to protect them. Lacking natural human affections they despise their own children.

But let’s return to that sign! It reveals something powerful:



People at the pro-abortion protest are angry with God. It is ultimately why they are there. These mothers despise their wombs. They despise their own femininity and the God that made them to bear children.



Christ was born of a woman no less for their salvation. It is from the womb that God’s ultimate hope and perfect glory was born. And they hate it and themselves because of it! How could you despise God and your own womanhood any more?

And in their rage against God, anger that is written all over the gleeful face of Lana Murphy as she receives a sign in rejection of the God who birthed his own Son into the world; she calls for his murder!

But look past any offense for a moment. Because there is beautiful theological irony on display for those with eyes to see and ears to hear.



Before the Son of Mary’s crucifixion, the leaders of his nation also whipped up the crowd into a lustful killing frenzy. They too called in their anger for the death of Jesus:

But they kept shouting, “Crucify him! Crucify him!” Luke 23:21

When the disciple of Jesus, Peter, later spoke to those same people at the festival of Pentecost, he told them “…you, with the help of wicked men, put him to death by nailing him to the cross.” Acts 2:23

Lana Murphy, and everyone at the protest, aren’t the first people to call for the death of Jesus. Thousands of years ago, similarly ignorant people not only called for it but were responsible for his murder.

The irony though is that the Son of Mary came into the world for precisely this reason: To abort his life!

As Christ himself testified beforehand:

“No one takes it from me, but I lay it down of my own accord. I have authority to lay it down and authority to take it up again. This command I received from my Father.” John 10:18

And so in the murderous hatred of these people toward the Son born of a mother is to be found the most beautiful love story of all:

This is how we know what love is: Jesus Christ laid down his life for us. 1 John 3:16

But there is more spiritual irony:

The Jesus who was sacrificed then came alive again! Not as he was, but in a glorious resurrected body fit for exaltation to God’s right hand. Jesus smashed through the barrier of his own death and is the only one worthy of our allegiance – because he has made it certain that we who believe will do the same.



The irony of calling for the death of Christ by way of abortion or any other means is that you cannot ultimately kill the one who has killed death itself. Jesus has already conquered abortion. Forever! Get with the program.

How does this irony speak to Lana Murphy and the pro-abortion protesters:

Repent! Stop calling for the sacrifice of children. Christ was already sacrificed on your behalf. If you keep on this murderous rampage against God you will all suffer the weight of unending pain in an eternal hell fire. There are consequences for shedding blood. “Save yourselves from this corrupt generation” before it is too late (Acts 2).

For the rest of us that bear the name of this Son of a virgin woman who loved him, and the never born children still alive in Christ:

Listen, I tell you a mystery: We will not all sleep, but we will all be changed, in a flash, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trumpet… When the perishable has been clothed with the imperishable, and the mortal with immortality, then the saying that is written will come true: “Death has been swallowed up in victory. Where, O death, is your victory?” 1 Corinthians 15:51-55