What is Money? Who Controls It?

Gold is money! Silver is Money! Everything else is credit!

J.P. Morgan famously said this in his testimony before Congress in 1912.

“Gold is money. Everything else is credit.”

J.P. Morgan was the founder of JPMorgan Chase & Co. an American multinational financial services company headquartered in New York City. It is the largest bank in the United States and the world’s largest bank by market capitalization as of 2023. Morgan was part of the cartel of globalist banksters who believed they could control the world through money.

In 1973 Henry Kissinger is purported to have said (though it is disputed):

“Who controls the money can control the world.”

Whether he said it or not it is true. But he would have to have been talking about credit.

Since the US closed the gold window in 1973 the dollar has had less and less gold backing it as the US Federal Reserve banksters have created more and more fiat currency.

According to the U.S. Treasury-Owned Gold dataset, as of 30 November 2023, 261,498,926.24 troy ounces of gold are held in bullion and coins at various vaults including Fort Knox, West Point, Denver and the New York FED. The price of gold was last officially set at $42.2222/troy oz in 1973. It has not changed, not even by a small amount.

Could that be because of the occultic Kabbalah practices of the banking cabal? Symbolically reading the gold price of $42.2222 as four 2s followed by four more 2s it becomes $2222.2222. The occult loves these repeating numbers especially factors of 11.

Anyway from the gold price and the total amount of gold in storage, we can calculate the total value of US Treasury holdings as $11,041,059,957.90. That is billions, not trillions.

When was the last time the gold was audited? Who really knows how much gold is still in Fort Knox and the other vaults? Based on official figures it amounts to little more than 2 per cent of the amount needed to back the $20 Trillion dollars in the current M2 money supply at the current price of gold.

M2 is the U.S. Federal Reserve’s estimate of the total money supply including all of the cash people have on hand plus all of the money deposited in checking accounts, savings accounts, and other short-term saving vehicles such as certificates of deposit (CDs). Retirement account balances and time deposits above $100,000 are omitted from M2. Investopedia

See the chart below for the accumulation of M2 money supply according to the US FED’s own data. I plotted this from FRED data. On November 1, 2023, that reached $20.767 Trillion. Therefore if you revalue all the US Treasury gold to this amount you would get a gold price of $79,415.24/troy oz. That is a factor of 39 times the current price of $2030/troy oz.

Chart 1: Plot of the M2 money supply since 1959. It was exponentially growing according to curve (1) until the 2020 pandemic crazy credit creation when about $3 Trillion was pumped into the banks and handed out to many as free helicopter ‘money’. Curve (2), a 5th-order polynomial, was used to model the M2 money supply between 2020 and 2024. Sepia-coloured strips indicate recessions.

Credit unbacked by gold is plain theft! There is no other word for it. Flashing electronic numbers on your computer screen is not money. Paper (or plastic) bank notes are not money! Bitcoin is not money! Those are all dollar derivatives. IOUs! They do have a little gold backing otherwise you could not buy any gold or silver with them. But all dollar derivatives are fiat currencies and they will eventually go to their intrinsic value, which is zero. When that happens, not if but when, they will not buy anything. Since 1959 the US dollar has already lost 98% of its value.

It is worth noting that Henry Kissinger was a founding member of the Club of Rome, which had as one of its goals to control the world population and its resources. He was also the guy who got the Arab Emirates and Saudis to only sell oil in US dollars, hence he oversaw the creation of the petrodollar. The latter has aided in the former.

It follows that in the current world system, petroleum is also money. But cracks are starting to form in that system as the BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and now Saudi Arabia) have created an alternative trading block and the Saudis are taking other currencies for their oil. However, unless they use real money — gold — to exchange goods and services in their trade they will just be trading another fiat currency for the US dollar. And all fiat currencies will go to zero eventually because they always have. When they do the theft is exposed to all those holding the useless currency.

By that time though, the banksters have gotten what they wanted. They have sucked the wealth (gold, oil, land and other real commodities) out of the nations using their banking cartels and the military of the US, and other Western countries.

In line with Kissinger’s 1973 statement, the same banksters are now coming for your food supply and your energy supply. The mega-billionaire corporate/bank owners already control much of these, but they want it all.

The climate change scam is being used now to take everything else they haven’t taken through the debasement of the currency.

Think about that! For 6000 years gold and silver was money! Since 1973 the globalist bankers have moved the populous off honest moneys onto fiat bank notes, then electronic digits and now they are going ‘Full Monty’ with CBDCs back by nothing of any substance.

There is nothing new under the sun. All fiat currencies of whatever kind will collapse! The cycle of life tells us that the wicked will be destroyed eventually as the edifice of their fiat money system collapses, and we have a global reset. It might be their planned Great Reset, but even that will only be for a short time. God is on the throne and He will guide you through this if you look to Him.