Image

WATCH: Voddie Baucham Chats with Ben Shapiro

“Your presuppositions have been tried before, and they’ve led to catastrophe… My presuppositions have led to Western civilization.”

Avatar photoBy Staff Writer Aug 2, 2023

Dr. Voddie Baucham, Dean of Theology at African Christian University, Lusaka, Zambia, appeared on the Sunday Special with Ben Shapiro to discuss the Bible’s relevance to everyday life, and the importance of discipline and masculinity in society.

WATCH:

Previous Story
Young Man Arrested for Preaching the Gospel Outside Drag Queen Event for Children
Young Man Arrested for Preaching the Gospel Outside Drag Queen Event for Children

Young Man Arrested for Preaching the Gospel Outside Drag Queen Event for Children

By
ByStaff WriterAug 2, 2023
Preaching Was Not the Only Thing Spurgeon Is Known For

Preaching Was Not the Only Thing Spurgeon Is Known For

By
ByBill MuehlenbergAug 1, 2023
The Big Cover-Up in Education Reviews

The Big Cover-Up in Education Reviews

By
ByDr Stephen FysonJul 31, 2023
COVID Wars: Shoddy Science and Medical Malpractice

COVID Wars: Shoddy Science and Medical Malpractice

By
ByBill MuehlenbergJul 30, 2023
Woke College Allegedly Fires Black Woman for Refusing to Hate White People

Woke College Allegedly Fires Black Woman for Refusing to Hate White People

By
ByRod LampardJul 29, 2023
Hungarian PM to EU: The Rejection of Christianity Has Made Us Hedonistic Pagans

Hungarian PM to EU: The Rejection of Christianity Has Made Us Hedonistic Pagans

By
ByRod LampardJul 28, 2023

The Caldron Pool Show

The Caldron Pool Show: #36 – What’s Missing From the Pulpit (with Ray Comfort)
The Caldron Pool Show: #12 – Jordan Schachtel
The Caldron Pool Show: #5 – Dr Peter McCullough
The Caldron Pool Show: #28 – Bill Muehlenberg
Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2023, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.