WATCH: Voddie Baucham Chats with Ben Shapiro

“Your presuppositions have been tried before, and they’ve led to catastrophe… My presuppositions have led to Western civilization.”
Caldron Pool is a politically and theologically conservative website providing news and opinion on current events.
If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.
Copyright © 2023, Caldron Pool
Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.