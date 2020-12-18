WATCH: Nurse Passes Out On Live TV After Taking COVID-19 Vaccine

A nurse has passed out during a live interview after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.













A nurse in Tennessee has passed out during a live interview after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

News outlets were at the CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga in Hamilton County on Thursday to watch as frontline workers received their first coronavirus vaccines.

During the live WTVC NewsChannel 9 broadcast, Nurse Manager Tiffany Dover, while speaking to the media about receiving the vaccine, said she started to feel dizzy. Moments later, Ms Dover collapsed.

Doctors at CHI Memorial said the incident was not related to the ingredients of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The outlet cited the CDC who has warned that fainting can happen after many types of vaccinations and medical procedures. The CDC says although fainting has a variety of possible causes, it is usually triggered by pain or anxiety.

At any rate, it’s not a good look for those endorsing the vaccines, especially at a time when so many have lost faith in the so-called experts.

WATCH:

Nurse passes out on live tv after taking vaccine. Time stamp 00:33 pic.twitter.com/YjQmYldmmG — Dr Taylor Marshall 🙏🏻🇺🇸 (@TaylorRMarshall) December 18, 2020

