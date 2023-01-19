WATCH: Mall Cops Demand Christian Man Remove “Jesus Saves” T-Shirt

“If you want to shop here you need to take off that shirt.”

A man wearing a “Jesus Saves” t-shirt at the Minneapolis Mall of America – that’s right, NOT the United Kingdom – was ordered by security guards to remove his ‘offensive’ shirt or leave the shopping centre.

Video of the incident which took place on January 7 went viral across social media, and shows security telling evangelist Paul Sharo: “If you want to shop here you need to take off that shirt.”

Sharo, who is originally from Ethiopia, was told that “Jesus is associated with religion and it is offending people. People have been offended.”

The evangelist, whose shirt read, “Jesus Saves” and “Jesus is the Only Way,” refused to comply with the order, telling security that he would rather go to jail or die than remove his shirt.

In a follow-up video posted to YouTube, Sharo said shoppers were supportive and even told security that he was allowed under the law to exercise his free speech.

Security eventually caved on the matter and allowed Sharo to remain in the mall fully clothed.

