WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Prays to George Floyd, Thanks Him For Being Killed

Of all the painfully obtuse responses to today’s news that Derek Chauvin has been found guilty on all charges of murdering George Floyd, Nancy Pelosi’s reaction takes the cake.

Speaking after the verdict was released, Pelosi looked up into the sky and thanked George Floyd… for being killed.

“Thank you, George Floyd, for sacrificing your life for justice,” Pelosi said.

“For being there to call out to your mom. How heartbreaking was that? Call out for your mom, ‘I can’t breathe.’ But because of you and because of thousands, millions of people all around the world who came out for justice your name will always be synonymous with justice.”

WATCH:

Nancy Pelosi prays to George Floyd…

pic.twitter.com/drbc7270RM — Caldron Pool (@CaldronPool) April 20, 2021

