Image

Walk For Life: Thousands to Rally in Sydney Against Abortion

Every six minutes a baby is aborted in Australia.

Avatar photoBy Tom Eglinton Sep 21, 2023

Every six minutes a baby is aborted in Australia.*

That’s over 90,000 children a year whose lives are ended before they see the light of day.

In NSW, abortions have been legal until birth since 2019 when, on the 26th of September, the NSW parliament passed the Reproductive Health Care Reform Bill 2019.

What can one person do against such an overwhelming injustice?

One small action that you can take is to join Sydney’s Walk for Life this Saturday.

The Walk is hosted by Love Sydney, together with other pro-life organisations such as Evangelicals for Life. This will be an annual event held around the 26th of September, the date that the 2019 Bill passed.

Come and gather with other pro-life Sydney-siders in Hyde Park for this family-friendly event. There is a lineup of speakers, followed by a short walk. The speakers include:

You will need to enter Hyde Park via Park Street as another, unrelated rally is planned for the same day.

DATE: Saturday 23 September

TIME: 2–4 PM

LOCATION: Hyde Park, Corner of Elizabeth St and Park St, Near The Reflection Pool, Sydney (NOTE: There is a freedom rally happening between 12 – 2 PM, so look out for the group with pro-life signs.)

CLOTHING: Please wear a white shirt.

DETAILS: No megaphones or signs. Official signs will be available for you to carry while at this event. Please obey the marshals, security team and police on the walk.

To help with planning, free tickets are available by clicking on the green button below.

*If you are a woman considering an abortion or struggling after an abortion, please get in touch with Hope House – a pregnancy crisis care centre

Previous Story
What Trump Actually Said About Abortion
What Trump Actually Said About Abortion

What Trump Actually Said About Abortion

By
ByRod LampardSep 21, 2023
A Win for Sanity and for Family Rights

A Win for Sanity and for Family Rights

By
ByMatthew LittlefieldSep 20, 2023
Activists Silent as “YES23” Rally Used to Salute Communism

Activists Silent as “YES23” Rally Used to Salute Communism

By
ByRod LampardSep 19, 2023
New School a Beacon of Hope for Christian Families in Scotland

New School a Beacon of Hope for Christian Families in Scotland

By
ByJohn-William NobleSep 18, 2023
What Jacinta Price Said About Colonialism in Australia Deserves to Be Heard

What Jacinta Price Said About Colonialism in Australia Deserves to Be Heard

By
ByBill MuehlenbergSep 17, 2023
Team Deeming Takes on Canberra

Team Deeming Takes on Canberra

By
ByRod LampardSep 16, 2023

The Caldron Pool Show

The Caldron Pool Show: #45 – The Case for the Christian Family
The Caldron Pool Show: #2 – Elijah Schaffer
The Caldron Pool Show: #32 – Caesar and the Church (with Anthony Forsyth)
The Caldron Pool Show: #34 What is Christian Nationalism? (with Doug Wilson)
Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2023, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.