Victoria Police Are Attempting to Stop Media from Airing Live Aerial Pictures of Melbourne Protest

Victorian Police have now applied to put a 'No Fly Order' on the media helicopter which supplies pictures to various outlets.













Victorian Police are allegedly preventing the media from airing live aerial pictures of Melbourne’s protests.

According to Kieran Gilbert of Sky News Australia, a request was issued on Wednesday by the police media unit to halt the streaming of helicopter footage during news coverage.

“Media is being prevented from showing aerial pictures of the Melbourne protests and riots,” Gilbert said.

“Earlier today a request came from Victoria Police Media for broadcasters to stop streaming the aerial pictures of the protest that we had yesterday.

“Victorian Police have now applied to put a ‘No Fly Order’ on the media helicopter which supplies pictures to various outlets. It’s believed the order is to last three days.”

Victoria Police is allegedly attempting to prevent media from showing aerial pictures of the Melbourne protests.



Yes. The police are attempting to stop media from broadcasting news and information.



Objectively not fking okay.pic.twitter.com/tpBNMwnGIf — Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) September 22, 2021

Victoria Police on “no fly zone” order pic.twitter.com/fxYRbRsTip — Aneeka Simonis (@AneekaSimonis) September 22, 2021

