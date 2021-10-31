Vaccine Passports Were Planned Long Before the Pandemic













One wonders how the hell vaccine passports happened so quickly. The planning started some time ago.

In a 2018 article on Medium, a group that partners with the United Nations, Microsoft and the Rockefeller Foundation, called ID2020 wrote that vaccination programs created a “huge opportunity to scale digital identity”.

This is what ID2020 wrote:

Immunization poses a huge opportunity to scale digital identity — in many developing countries, immunization coverage greatly exceeds birth registration rates. According to best available estimates, upwards of 95% of children globally receive at least one dose of one vaccine (with 86% of children globally receiving the full three doses recommended of the diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis vaccine, which is commonly used to measure immunization coverage). When a child receives her first vaccine, she receives a paper child health card. In many developing countries, the most common form of identification is not a birth certificate, but this card. The near ubiquity of these documents presents an enormous opportunity.

ID2020 has worked closely with their key partner, the Gavi Vaccine Alliance on this idea of linking digital identity with vaccination programs.

Gavi’s core partners include the corrupt World Health Organisation, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (an outfit committed to a global depopulation agenda) and those friendly people at the World Bank.

The Gavi Vaccine Alliance have spruiked their plans for linking vaccinations with digital identity to what was most likely a very enthusiastic audience at Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. So enthusiastic, in fact, that Schwab made Gavi the first non-profit partner of a WEF think tank. Basically, Gavi are now hand-in-glove part of the WEF Great Reset program where “you will own nothing and be happy”.

What Gavi spruiked to the Davos elites was their plan called INFUSE, or Innovation For Uptake, Scale and Equity in Immunisation, which provides funding for programs that fit within the Gavi and ID2020 agenda. Companies that are funded for such programs are called “INFUSE Pacesetters”.

A Gavi press release in 2018 boasted that “Digital health cards, biometric records, text message birth alerts and a mobile digital identity platform that can work entirely offline have all been chosen to be this year’s INFUSE Pacesetters by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Gavi stepped up to be co-leader of COVAX, a global effort to “securing a global response to COVID-19 that is effective and fair” or so they claim.

Privacy International – a not-for-profit organisation that seeks to protect democracy, defend people’s dignity, and demand accountability from institutions who breach public trust – has excoriated the plans by Gavi and ID2020 as well as others to use the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to roll out a digital identity system.

Privacy International wrote that the “social risks of immunity passports are great: it serves as a route to discrimination and exclusion, particularly if the powers to view these passports falls on people’s employers or the police.”

They also warned that the “digital identity industry” – which absolutely includes Microsoft – are “pushing their own products as immunity passport solutions” but yet are “failing to protect against these harms (of discrimination and exclusion): they are interested in building wider digital identity systems, based on their pre-existing models, rather than developing a genuine solution to the risks of these passports.”

We are seeing the discrimination and exclusion roll out in Australia right now. Big government has gotten more controlling and big business has gotten richer in the process. And vaccine passports have been planned long before the current pandemic.

Wheels within wheels within wheels, it seems.

