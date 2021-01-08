Twitter Permanently Bans President Donald Trump

Twitter has permanently suspended President Donald Trump, citing "risk of further incitement of violence."













In a statement released today, the platform said: “After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitements of violence.”

Twitter went on to say: “In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.

“However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement. “

In the past 24 hours, Twitter has also suspended General Flynn and Sidney Powell.

