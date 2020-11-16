Trump Lawyer: “We’re Getting Ready to Overturn Election Results in Multiple States”

Sidney Powell, former federal prosecutor and attorney on President Trump's legal team, has said there's so much evidence of fraud that they're getting ready to "overturn election results in multiple states."













540 Shares

Sidney Powell, former federal prosecutor and attorney on President Trump’s legal team, has said there’s so much evidence of fraud that they’re getting ready to “overturn election results in multiple states.”

Advertisement

In a Sunday interview on Fox News, Ms Powell claimed that President Trump won the 2020 election, but millions of votes have been shifted from the President to Joe Biden either through hardware or Dominion Voting Systems.

Ms Powell noted that Peter Neffenger, a retired vice admiral, was recently added to Joe Biden’s transition team for Homeland Security. Neffenger is also Chairman of the USA board of directors of ‘Smartmatic,’ the organization behind Dominion Voting software.

Advertisement

“We’re fixing to overturn the results of the election in multiple states,” Ms Powell said. “President Trump won, not just by hundreds-of-thousands of votes, but by millions of votes that were shifted by this software that was designed expressly for that purpose.

“We have sworn witness testimony of why the software was designed. It was designed to rig elections. He was fully briefed on it. He saw it happen in other countries. It was exported internationally for profit by the people who are behind Smartmatic and Dominion. They did this on purpose. It was calculated. They’ve done it before. We have evidence from 2016 in California. We have so much evidence I feel like it’s coming in through a firehose.”

When asked if she has sufficient means of proving her claims about election fraud, Ms Powell said, “I never say anything I can’t prove.”

WATCH:

Related