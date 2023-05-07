Trans Gimmick Makes a Mockery of the U.S. Military

In order to battle low recruitment numbers, the Biden administration’s latest plan is to send in the pronoun police.

Joshua Kelley, a Trans (“non-binary”) activist, and serving member of the United States Navy, also served as the “new” face of the U.S. Military.

The Drag Queen Digital Ambassador was chosen by the Navy as part of the recruitment initiative, “designed to explore the digital environment to reach a wide range of potential candidates.”

Kelley, who claims to have been the ‘victim of conservative and Christian extremists,’ considers himself a freedom fighter.

Using his elevated position to fight “oppression,” the Trans activist says his work pays ‘tribute’ to those oppressed under the U.S. military’s “Don’t ask. Don’t tell,” policy.

Criticising the Woke White House’s latest clown move, former Seal Team Six member, Robert O’Neill, whose CV reads like a Hollywood movie, stated,

“The U.S. Navy is now using an enlisted sailor Drag Queen as a recruiter. I’m done. China is going to destroy us. YOU GOT THIS NAVY. I can’t believe I fought for this bull****.”

Pro-freedom movement icon, Dr. Peter McCullough weighed in, asking, ‘Will this be the “Bud Light” moment for the military? Does anyone really want a drag queen representing our men and women in service?’

According to the New York Post, ‘the Navy is projected to fall 6,000+ recruits, or 16%, short of its fiscal year 2023 goal for enlisted sailors.’

Steve Bannon, not one to hold back his views on how the Left’s normalisation of the schizophrenic Woke mind virus is disabling America from within, wrote,

“This Navy is 8,000 recruits short because red-blooded Americans don’t want to join a freak show…”

Joining the Twitter consensus, Bannon commented,

“Not sure this Navy is ready to defeat the CCP/PLA fleet in a gun battle in the South China Sea….”

Sean Hannity’s staff quipped, ‘Kelley has more than 1.3 million “Likes” on TikTok (so we know China is watching).’

Inadvertently agreeing with Bannon’s critique, director Ami Horowitz said the Drag Queen decision didn’t ‘add up.’

He told Australian journalist Rita Panahi, the United States Military is mostly made of conservative, or centre-right volunteers.

Using a Transgender Digital Ambassador to attract recruits, is about as useful as Biden’s ‘environmental justice’ agenda bender.

In April, Jennifer Granholm, Joe Biden’s Energy Secretary, backed Biden’s tilt against the Catastrophic Climate Change windmill, saying the U.S. military will be all electric by 2030.

Granholm told the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, the U.S. military going “green” would combat climate change, while securing energy independence.

“I do think that reducing our reliance on the volatility of globally traded fossil fuels where we know that global events like the war in Ukraine can jack up prices for people back home… does not contribute to energy security,” she said.

Fiercely opposed, Veteran, and sitting senator, Iowa’s Joni Ernst, accused the Woke White House of putting American service men and women’s lives in danger.

Alluding to the CCP’s death grip on parts for electric vehicles, the Senator protested, ‘Biden continues to put progressive climate goals ahead of lethality, he’s putting our military in the hands of China.’ (See here and here).

Described by The Hill as slamming Granholm, and the Biden administration, Ernst stated, ‘You don’t fight a war that way.’

She then added,

“Most Americans would agree. [Combating Climate Change] is not what our defence department needs to focus on. Let’s make sure we’re doing the right thing by those men and women in uniform. “[Let’s] make sure we’re training them appropriately, and that we’re outfitting them for survivability, not bowing to the Greenies on the Far-Left!”

I agree with Ernst.

Biden shifting the military away from practicing precision drills to parading their painted nails, makes a mockery of the U.S. military.

Worse, shifting the Defence Department away from reliable energy, to windmills, and wishful thinking, is a deadly compromise of the United States’ operational capabilities.

To quote Jimi Hendrix: “Hey Joe. Where you going with that gun in your hand?”