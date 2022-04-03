This Could Be Our Most Important Show Yet

Evelyn Rae chats with Pastor Douglas Wilson about the church's response to government-imposed mandates, the current state of evangelicalism, the importance of classical education, the need for a proper understanding of eschatology, and more.

This week, Evelyn Rae had the incredible privilege of sitting down with theologian, pastor, and author Douglas Wilson for, what could be, the most important episode of The Caldron Pool Show yet.

Douglas Wilson is pastor at Christ Church in Moscow, Idaho, he has authored many, many books, has appeared in numerous documentaries, and writes a blog well worth keeping in your bookmarked favourites.

He’s the podcast host of the popular shows The Plodcast and Blog & Mablog, and the host of the conversation, talk-show Man Rampant, which features on Amazon Prime.

This episode of The Caldron Pool Show is well worth catching. It covers a range of significant topics, including the church’s response to government-imposed mandates, the current state of evangelicalism, the importance of classical education, the need for a proper understanding of eschatology, and more.

You can watch or listen to the show by clicking here.