The Ongoing, Unjust Detention of Coptic Christian Activist, Ramy Kamel, Is a Warning to the West

"The 'domestic terrorism' and 'misuse of social media' charges against Ramy Kamel, are proof that these labels can be easily used by abusive governments, ecclesial, and civic leaders, to squash dissent, in order to avoid accountability, reasoned opposition, and the truth."













Coptic Christian and activist, Ramy Kamel is still incarcerated in an Egyptian prison.

Coptic Solidarity provided an update on Instagram in early September stating, “Ramy Kamel’s detention was just extended 45 days. Attorney says the purpose for solitary confinement for NEARLY 2 YRS, is to break his mind, cause mental health issues, depression, disease, & ultimately suicide.”

Kamel’s case is amongst the most notable examples of Islamist persecution in the once secular state.

Over the past few decades, the Muslim Brotherhood has successfully deployed a form of lawfare against the Egyptian Christian community.

This has made Copts, who are approximately 10% of Egypt’s population, the equivalent of second-class citizens.

Caldron Pool reported on the plight of Kamel in early December 2020. This was alongside a September piece called “Jihad of the womb” highlighting the ancient North African Christian community’s struggle for rights under the “convert, pay a tax or die”, cold shadow of Shar’ia law.

Kamel was arrested without a warrant in 2019 on what Middle East Monitor termed as “false charges.”

It’s believed that Kamel’s arrest was related to his outspoken opposition to the widespread persecution and systemic discrimination of Egyptian Christians.

Religious freedom advocacy group, 21Wilberforce, explained, ‘Kamel has been imprisoned and tortured by the Egyptian government simply because he is a religious freedom leader.’

On November 23, 2019, Mr. Kamel was arrested under the cover of dark, around 1:30AM. He was beaten and interrogated without legal representation at the Supreme State Security Prosecution in Cairo’s Fifth Settlement neighbourhood. Just 18 days earlier, he was arrested, transferred in an armoured vehicle to National Security headquarters in Nasr City, and severely beaten and tortured. He was interrogated without legal representation in an effort to compel him to reveal his research sources, and likely to intimidate him prior to participating at the UN Forum.

Dublin-based human rights organisation, Front Line Defenders, confirmed the extension of his incarceration.

The September 6 extension is one of a least two 45-day extensions this year, ordered by Cairo criminal court.

Kamel is charged with “funding a terrorist organisation,” “defamation” and “misuse of social media.”

Front Line Defenders listed government human rights violations against Ramy Kamel as judicial harassment, arbitrary detention, raid, break-in, theft, threats, and intimidation.

In a statement on their website, the organisation also affirmed a deep concern “regarding the continued detention and health deterioration of Kamel.”

“We believe,” they said, “he is being solely detained in relation to his peaceful and legitimate human rights activities.”

In June, Coptic Solidarity called Kamel’s continued detention and denial of a fair judiciary process, “unjust.”

The group reasserted their support, demanding his immediate release along with the “dropping of all fallacious charges against him, as stated in [Coptic Solidarity’s] joint letter to Joe Biden.”

This new extension dampens earlier optimism amongst Kamel and his supporters. Many of whom are working towards ending his 20-month imprisonment, much of which has been in solitary confinement.

Although Ramy Kamel is an ocean away, his story should resonate with Westerners facing serious downgrades to their own freedoms.

Particularly in Australia, where, under COVID-19 fiats known as “public health orders”, rogue Premiers, (all seemingly enabled by a weak Prime Minister) are deploying unjust mandates, alongside anti-terrorism laws, and tactics, to sure up their power by waring against Australian citizens.

Such as the unprovoked and violent attacks against unarmed, non-violent, pro-liberty, and pro-informed consent protesters in Melbourne this week, by a well-armed, militarised police force.

Another point of relevance is the pending removal of civil rights and civil liberties from the vaccine-hesitant – pejoratively referred to by the “vaccinated” as “selfish” and “anti-vaxxers.”

Also noteworthy were U.S President Joe Biden and Victorian Labor leader Daniel Andrews, recent attempts to conflate the virus with the unvaccinated, forgetting the origins of the Wuhan Coronavirus, falsely calling the crisis, “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

The “domestic terrorism” and “misuse of social media” charges against Ramy Kamel, are proof that these labels can be easily used by abusive governments, ecclesial, and civic leaders, to squash dissent, in order to avoid accountability, reasoned opposition, and the truth.

This happened in Australia this week when political leaders (and their enablers in legacy media) employed a blatant misinformation campaign in order to twist construction workers opposing medical conscription, into “thugs,” “neo-Nazis,” and “right-wing extremists.”

It won’t be long until conscientious objectors to the current COVID-19 “vaccines” are falsely labelled the same.

#FREERAMYKAMEL

#FREEAUSTRALIA

