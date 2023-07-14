The Dimming of the Sun: An Apocalyptic Catastrophe

By Prof Augusto Zimmermann and Prof John Gideon Hartnett

Two years ago, a documentary “The Dimming: Exposing The Global Climate Engineering Cover-Up”[1] was released by Dane Wigington of Geoengineering Watch[2]. Now that we have experienced all the obfuscation and cover-ups of the COVID era it is no big stretch of the imagination to believe him. If you haven’t seen that documentary we recommend you watch it.

The documentary made the claim that climate engineering had been going on for decades and there had been a massive cover-up.

Yahoo Finance reported in August 2019 that “Bill Gates backs plan to tackle climate change by blocking out the sun”[3]:

“It sounds like a wacky idea out of science-fiction – but it’s funded in part by billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates and backed by top scientists at Harvard University. The researchers believe that a fleet of specially-designed aircraft could spray sulfate particles into the lower stratosphere to cool down our planet and offset the effects of climate change. A test of the technology has been proposed for this year, the Daily Mail reports, with the Stratospheric Controlled Perturbation Experiment (SCoPEx) seeing a bag of carbonate dust released into the atmosphere 12 miles up.” (emphasis added)

The project was opposed by sensible Swedish environmentalists. As reported on 2 October 2021,

“… in their letter that the inaugural SCOPEX balloon flight could be the first step toward the adoption of a potentially “dangerous, unpredictable and unmanageable” technology.” (emphasis added)

Note that the UK already had a feasibility study project of its own about a decade before this.[4]

“Stratospheric Particle Injection for Climate Engineering (SPICE) was a United Kingdom government-funded climate engineering (geoengineering) research project that aimed to assess the feasibility of injecting particles into the stratosphere from a tethered balloon for the purposes of solar radiation management.”

On 2 July 2023, the London newspaper Daily Mail, in an article entitled “More gloomy news from Biden! White House says it’s open to plan that would BLOCK sunlight from hitting surface of the Earth in bid to limit global warming,” reported:[5]

“The White House has opened the door to an audacious plan to block sunlight from hitting the surface of the Earth in a bid to halt global warming. Despite some scientists warning the effort could have untold side effects from altering the chemical makeup of the atmosphere, President Joe Biden’s administration have admitted they’re open to the idea, which has never been attempted before.” (emphases added)

What could go wrong with that? Besides it is a solution looking for a problem.

Climate changes! It is driven by the sun, not human activity. And even if you believed humans, with their cattle grazing and farming practices make a contribution, it is infinitesimal compared to the effects of the sun on climate.

According to Dr David Archibald, a Perth-based climate scientist, the impact of carbon dioxide emissions on world temperatures is minuscule, and what has caused the slight warming of the temperature in the last decade of the 20th century was the sun. In the previous century, the sun was more active than at any time since the ‘Medieval Warm Period’. According to Dr Archibald,

“The existence of the Medieval Warm Period is corroborated by the Greenland borehole temperature data, which shows that Greenland was 1.5° C warmer 1,000 ago than it is today … The regular voyages of the Vikings between Iceland and Greenland were rarely hindered by ice, and many burial places of the Vikings in Greenland still lie in the permafrost”.[6]

The peak of the ‘Medieval Warm Period’ was at least 2° C warmer than today and the warming over the 20th century is only 0.7° warmer by comparison to the ‘Little Ace Age’, a period of wide-spread cooling from around 1300 AD to around 1850 AD when average global temperatures dropped by as much as 2°C. We have just recovered from that period but, according to Dr Archibald, what is happening now is the start of another solar cycle that may result in a dramatic drop in average global temperatures.[7]

Consider Jakobshavn Glacier, which is a large outlet glacier in West Greenland. It is “arguably the most important glacier because it discharges the most ice in the northern hemisphere”. Eight years ago, it had retreated 2.9 kilometres and was losing 70 metres annually. But for the last few years, it has been growing at the same rate, which means it is already back to its original size.[8]

In other words, the Earth is getting cooler and this cooling will accelerate. The role of the sun in changing climate is therefore a very strong prediction of continuing cooling. The UN/IPCC should be looking at sunspots. There is a strong correlation between the cycles of sunspot number and total solar irradiance, as well as the sun’s internal activity, like coronal mass ejections, which definitely affect global weather.

No wonder the environmentalist movement had to change the name from “global warming” to “climate change”. Global warming is subject to empirical refutation with accumulated evidence of cooling. So, when the temperature rises, we hear, “Wow, that’s clear evidence of climate change”. But when climate takes a rapid cooling turn, we hear, “Wow, that’s more proof of climate change”. This is obviously a tautology – anything that happens, no matter what it is, can be attributed to a single theory.

And if anything happens, no matter what it is, that can be attributed to a single theory, environmentalism is quintessentially a totalitarian theory. According to Jonah Goldberg, the founding editor of National Review Online and a former editor at National Review, “the beauty about global warming is that it touches everything we do – what we eat, what we wear, where we go. Our ‘carbon footprint’ is the measure of man”.[9] In other words, the idea of “climate change” is essentially irrefutable, because somewhere, in some way, the climate is always changing.[10] And any theory that is not refutable is not scientific; it is religion.

Nothing could be more all-encompassing and totalitarian than this. Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who served as U.S. President from March 1933 to April 1945, once contended that human beings in an age of scarcity will find themselves pressed by something he called “necessity”.[11] Life requires the satisfaction of necessities like food, clothes and shelter. Hence, Roosevelt insisted that “necessitous men are not free man” and that the State should be able to make people “free from fear”. Of course, the ruling oligarchy may attempt to fabricate a “climate crisis” so as to sell their own solution, namely big government. So, the government, previously viewed as “a necessary evil” and potential inimical to rights, now becomes the ultimate “saviour” and provider of “rights” from cradle to grave. Call this a form of idolatry if you wish.

To keep global warming to no more than 1.5°C – as called for in the Paris Agreement – the UN states that carbon emissions should be reduced by 45% by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050. As a consequence, the Australian Government has committed itself to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and to reduce these emissions by 43 per cent below 2005 levels in the next seven years. Each Australian state has also set interim emissions reduction targets by 2030. For example, Western Australia has committed itself to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80 per cent below 2020 levels.[12]

The fact is that carbon dioxide appears to have a minuscule warming effect on the atmosphere, although an increased atmospheric carbon dioxide could have a very positive effect of agricultural productivity.[13] Professor David Bellamy OBE, “the most eminent botanist and conservationist in the United Kingdom”, explains that, “far from being a pollutant, carbon dioxide is the most important airborne fertiliser in the world”.[14]

Ironically, in a peer-reviewed paper published in 2021,[15] three scientists taught a machine-learning algorithm how to recognize underlying patterns and cycles in the past 320-year sunspot record. The algorithm then predicted the sunspots from 2021 to 2100. It suggested that the current low solar activity is likely to continue until 2050. Previous solar minima/mini ice ages have brought in wars, social upheaval and regime changes. Many have died in these changes. But also freezing temperatures reduce crop yields and millions die from starvation and cold.

Be as that may, the deep state oligarchs believe, or they claim to believe, that “anthropogenic global warming” is real and that carbon emissions are causing this phenomenon. They also believe that they can fix the problem by modifying the earth’s weather. They have been trying this for a long time – in fact, for the last 75 years according to Dane Wigington. It is absolutely a lie to say it has never been attempted before.

Atmospheric and climate manipulation was once considered a “conspiracy theory” along with “chemtrails”.[16] We personally did not believe that chemtrails could be real for quite a long time. That was because we could not understand why some shadow government or deep state group could wilfully risk poisoning the planet which they themselves must also live on.

The consequences could be devastating if you change the soils by spraying the upper atmosphere with heavy metals like aluminium, barium, manganese, strontium, mercury and more. But now we understand that they are “all in” on global depopulation and are risking everything in their demented goal to “save the planet” for themselves.

Wigington reports that they also spray with micron-sized graphene particles and polymer fibres, which can be used to carry biological agents into the environment. Can you imagine how devastating that could be if they release pathogens to both humans and other life? It could cause a catastrophic depopulation of the planet.[17]

So, the purpose of dimming the sun is to control alleged “anthropogenic global warming”. But at what cost? Massive tree deaths through poisoning of the soils and raging wildfires. Also massive hail stones from chemical seeding.

Already geoengineering (chemtrails) has led to massive hail stones destroying crops[18] but globalist media blame it on “global warming”. Wigington says it results from the chemical seeding of clouds causing hail formation which under normal circumstances would not occur naturally.

Raging wildfires are now becoming a normal occurrence. Also, they blame this on “global warming”. These are now seen across forests in Canada, California and Australia. Politico reported on July 6, 2023, with the headline, “‘Literally off the charts’: Canada’s fire season sets records — and is far from over”:[19]

“Officials say the risk will remain high through summer thanks to drought and above-normal temperatures.” “‘It’s no understatement to say that the 2023 fire season is — and will continue to be — record-breaking,’ Michael Norton, director of the Northern Forestry Centre with the Canadian Forest Service…”

The chemical spraying reduces the moisture content, poisons the trees so they dry more than usual and as a result burn with much higher temperatures. The chemicals spread across the globe from the deliberate chemtrails is falling to the ground and killing trees everywhere. Because of this the forests are becoming drier and drier. This means when the fires burn they are more intense than before. This is not due to “global warming” but poisoning by the maniacs who think they are God with their crazy plan to cool the planet.

Deliberate engineering of floods[20] and droughts on a grand scale has been occurring. The Western half of the USA is in a massive drought.[21], [22] Were they engineered by the dumping of millions of tons of particulate matter into the atmosphere in an effort to dim the sun?

Interestingly enough, all these features were predicted nearly 2,000 years in the Book of Revelation. In the last apocalyptic book of the Bible, at the sound of the first trumpet, we read:

The first angel sounded, and there followed hail and fire mingled with blood, and they were cast upon the earth: and the third part of trees was burnt up, and all green grass was burnt up. (emphases added) Revelation 8:7

The prophecy predicts “hail and fire mixed with blood”. Droughts can lead to massive fires, and also hail stones, as we have seen, are massive and have caused widespread crop damage. These effects could lead to famine and starvation which could be signified by the expression “mixed with blood”. This is also an allusion back to one of the plagues God sent on the Egyptians, which was judgment on the wicked (Exodus 9:22–25).

So let us ask you these questions. Are these effects the result of geoengineering the climate? Could biblical prophecy be fulfilled and the latter be the mechanism God is using in His judgment on the ungodly nations who have rejected Him? We would not be surprised.

Could these maniacal projects of spewing chemical agents into the earth’s atmosphere — including heavy metals like aluminium, barium, strontium and others — reflect sunlight and cause a dimming of the sun’s energy reaching the surface of the planet? That could cause something like a “nuclear winter”. Massive amounts of dust suspended in the upper atmosphere dim the sun alright, but also cause a perpetual winter, where crops fail to grow and millions or billions starve to death.

So Bill Gates might get his desire and create global dimming on a massive scale. Is this what was prophesied in Revelation chapter 8 verse 12?

And the fourth angel sounded, and the third part of the sun was smitten, and the third part of the moon, and the third part of the stars; so as the third part of them was darkened, and the day shone not for a third part of it, and the night likewise. (emphasis added) Revelation 8:12

The fact that the scripture says the day and night skies are both dimmed by one-third implies extensive atmospheric coverage and that it is persistent. “Blocking the sun” is the goal. Interfering with the solar energy reaching the earth’s surface will, and probably already has, led to massive crop losses, and global starvation. Who knows what the ingestion of the particulate heavy metals leads to – dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and much more.

And the second angel sounded, and as it were a great mountain burning with fire was cast into the sea: and the third part of the sea became blood; 9 And the third part of the creatures which were in the sea, and had life, died; and the third part of the ships were destroyed. (emphasis added) Revelation 8:8,9

Phytoplankton and algae are the major source of oxygen produced on the planet. But phytoplankton populations have been rapidly declining over the past century and has declined by about 70% in the past 70 years.[23] Without phytoplankton – the food source at the bottom of oceanic food chain – the oceans die.

Could the “mountain burning with fire” (Rev. 8:8) represent the hundreds of millions of tons of particulates (alumina, barium oxide, iron oxides etc) that have not only been killing the oceans, along with all the glyphosate run-off via the rivers and streams but also the trees and grasses?

And the third angel sounded, and there fell a great star from heaven, burning as it were a lamp, and it fell upon the third part of the rivers, and upon the fountains of waters; 11 And the name of the star is called Wormwood: and the third part of the waters became wormwood; and many men died of the waters, because they were made bitter [poisoned]. (emphasis added) Revelation 8:10,11

Wormwood is a bitter plant that has a component (Artemisia absinthium) that kills parasites like intestinal worms. Whether or not these verses are symbolic or literal, the judgment includes killing off the parasites on this planet.

“The Dimming” documentary explains the mechanisms behind their maniacal actions. However, Scripture teaches us that God often uses the wicked to judge people for their sins. What the wicked could have devised to depopulate the planet with – including medical bioweapons, engineered famine, engineered diseases, and engineered wars – like with Pharaoh of Egypt, we strongly believe that God will turn back on them in judgment. “So when all these things begin to happen, stand and look up, for your salvation is near!” (Luke 21:28 NLT)

John Gideon Hartnett is an Australian physicist and cosmologist, and a Christian with a biblical creationist worldview. He has a Ph.D. with distinction in Physics from The University of Western Australia (UWA). During his research career he worked at UWA and the University of Adelaide. He has published more than 200 papers in scientific leading journals, in book chapters and in conference proceedings. He was a founding director of an Australian startup now commercialising his research on ultra-stable cryogenic ‘clocks’. He has lectured around the world in churches and conferences and written extensively on biblical creation mostly in terms of astrophysics and cosmology. He blogs at https://johnhartnett.org johnhartnett.org

Augusto Zimmermann is professor and Head of Law at Sheridan Institute of Higher Education, in Perth, Western Australia. He is a former Director of Postgraduate Research (2011-2012 and 2015-2017) and Associate Dean, Research (2010-2012) at Murdoch University. During his time at Murdoch, Dr Zimmermann was awarded the University’s Vice Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Research in 2012. He is also a former Commissioner with the Law Reform Commission of Western Australia (2012-2017), and President of the Western Australian Legal Theory Association (WALTA). Dr Zimmermann is the author of numerous academic articles and books, including ‘Foundations of the Australian Legal System: History, Theory and Practice’ (LexisNexis, 2023). www.walta.net.au

