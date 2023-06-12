Image

The Caldron Pool Show Is Back!

It’s about time!

Jun 12, 2023

The Caldron Pool Show has returned for another season!

In our first episode back, Evelyn Rae chats with Ben Garrett and Brian Sauvé, hosts of the fascinating, and sometimes terrifying podcast, Haunted Cosmos.

The trio discuss the weird world of the supernatural. What are Nephilim? Where do demons come from? Are they connected to aliens and UFO encounters? And more importantly, how do we safely examine the unknown without losing our minds?

You can watch or listen to the full episode by clicking here or watching below:

