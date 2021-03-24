The Apocalyptic Climate Change Bandwagon Is a Lucrative Cash Cow

It’s beyond the pale that Australia’s bureaucratic caste would major in chasing the apocalyptic climate change fairy, by entertaining apocalyptic climate change fever, rather than major in securing, cultivating and better managing our most important natural resource.















Wednesday’s front page of the Australian has exposed government proposals that would lower the Warragamba dam level (Sydney’s water supply) to save homes from dam overflows.

Overflows, that well-paid government advisors, like Tim Flannery, from as far back as 2007, said, we’ll never see again because the rain that did fall wouldn’t be enough to fill the dams – due to apocalyptic climate change.

2007: “So even the rain that falls isn’t actually going to fill our dams and our river systems,” – Former Climate Commissioner Tim Flannery.

2021: House floats down the river in NSW floodwaters.pic.twitter.com/4H083uukep — Keira Savage (@KeiraSavage00) March 20, 2021

When it comes to this latest overflow, (thanks to unexpected rainfall) it would seem that Australia’s bureaucratic caste would rather dump a precious resource, leaving an infamously dry continent with less drought resilience, rather than increase storage capacity, which would (a) bring infrastructure up to speed with population expansion, and (b) help drought-proof the city.

Why would they even consider ditching water?

Because the “apocalyptic climate change” narrative buys them votes from citizens they’ve scared into submission, and floods their coffers with money, and maybe advance their tax-payer funded career with a cushy position on the UN Climate Panel.

In all fairness, bureaucrats appear to be conflicted about whether to dump water or raise Dam walls.

According to The Australian, the New South Wales LNP State government has “been pushing for years to raise the Warragamba Dam wall by up to 14m,” which would “aid in flood mitigation,” as well as add to Sydney’s water storage capability.

The problem with this is (predictably) “the plan is opposed by environmentalists and Indigenous groups who argue it would damage unique ecosystems, and [first Australians] heritage sites.” [i]

Salvatore Babones, whose book on Trumpism, and the Left’s New Authoritarianism was the focal point of an article a few weeks back, penned a piece for the same Wednesday edition.

Babones describes an apathy within our bureaucratic system, that hinders the better management of water drawn from rainfall.

He argues, for example, that our knowledge of how much groundwater Australia has, such as the ‘Great Artesian Basin,’ is 60 years out of date. There’s a general assumption that rain provides “2% of all groundwater, and although the basin is in decline,” above average “rainfall can recharge water naturally stored underground.”

How much groundwater is left, asks Babones?

No one seems to know, and the data from NGIS system for measuring it is suspect, because ‘there’s been no coordinated effort to drill new’ bore holes to investigate it. [ii]

To add, water storage and management is a national security issue.

It’s beyond the pale that Australia’s bureaucratic caste would major in chasing the apocalyptic climate change fairy, by entertaining apocalyptic climate change fever, rather than major in securing, cultivating and better managing our most important natural resource.

Humans “are not the enemy,” said Chuck Colson, expressing his views on the clash between eco-totalitarians and Christians.

“Our job is to cultivate, and till; making the fullest use of the resources God has given us, to enhance life, God’s supreme creation, which is the human being. But we must do it in a way that is productive of the earth’s resources, free from despoiling it.” [iii]

This, he said, “is where we part from the ‘green’ movement, which puts the earth first,” and views humanity as a virus.

Concern about a loss of tribal heritage, or the environmental impact caused by raising the Warragamba Dam wall, does not overrule arguments, and the practicality of doing so.

Storing more water means more water can be used to protect, sustain, and cultivate the environment, as well as be a life affirming resource for the decedents of Gundangara people, and their neighbours. It’s a win-win.

In addition, the Gundangara ancestral legacy is also affirmed, noted by how the Gundangara people recognised Warragamba’s significance, and the impact rivers attached had in sustaining life on one of the driest continents on earth.

Increasing a dam wall cannot, and does not erase that legacy.

The other aspect to all of this is that the “Apocalyptic climate change” bandwagon is a lucrative cash cow, and eco-fascist evangelists know it.

This is why Bjorn Lomborg said in a piece cross-posted by The Australian,

“The easiest way to get societies to authorise the spending of tens of trillions we don’t have is to scare us. The academic and activist faction that sets the threatening tone in the climate conversation wants dissent eliminated, leaving themselves the only ones authorised to tell you how scared you should be.” [iv]

As Chris Smith inferred on Sky News, the idiocy of some in our current bureaucracy is only outdone by the self-interest of bureaucrats profiteering from fear.

References:

[i] Rice, S. ‘Cabinet eye proposal to Reduce Dam Level’, sourced from The Australian, 24th March 2021.

[ii] Babones, S. ‘Let this sink in: we need to stop wasting our groundwater’ sourced from The Australian, 24th March 2021.

[iii] Colson, C. 2015. My Final Word; ‘Dominion & the Environment’ Zondervan

[iv] Lomborg, B. ‘When Climate Alarmism meets cancel culture’ sourced from The Australian, 24th March 2021

