The AHPRA Inquisition Against Australian Health Professionals

We’ve all heard about it. The Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) is engaged in an aggressive witch hunt against any Australian Health professional who deviates even slightly from the State-imposed Covid narrative.

This narrative, with its dogmatic conviction that an apocalyptic catastrophe will befall us if we do not adhere to a brutal regime of lockdowns, mask-wearing, neighbour-dobbing-in, and compulsory vaccination, has kept Australia hypnotised for two long years.

So powerful was the hypnosis that it took high petrol prices and the threat of World War III to finally break it.

Who, or what, is AHPRA? Dr Jereth Kok was interviewed this week on the Caldron Pool show, and he explained that it is a “monstrous bureaucracy” in Canberra that rules over all Australian health professionals: doctors, dentists, nurses, physiotherapists, paramedics, osteopaths, pharmacists.

Dr Kok himself has been suspended for three years, pending trial, because he dared to defend the simple but now politically incorrect biological fact that, to quote Kindergarten Cop, “boys have a penis and girls have a vagina”.

While the Australian public might have assumed that the role of AHPRA was to protect us from sexual predators and reckless butchers like Jayant Patel, we now know how far from the truth this is.

Instead, AHPRA has become a Stasi-like enforcement arm of the Australian Government. It has devoted itself to purging every health practitioner in the country who dares to take a stance that is at odds with the decrees of the Covid bureaucracy.

Some examples are well known. Much adored Melbourne GP, Dr Mark Hobart, was purged by AHPRA in late 2021 for issuing exemptions to patients who were experiencing mental distress as a result of Victoria’s tyrannical mandatory vaccination regime. A few weeks later he was joined in forced exile by Dr Denes Borsos, who having lived through Eastern European Communism, has now been given a taste of Australian Communism.

Caldron Pool has been informed by people inside the “dissident” medical community that at least 20 doctors nationwide have had their licences summarily cancelled simply for writing vaccine exemptions and many more have either been “investigated”, or are still being “investigated”.

Dr Hobart told Gideon Rozner of the Institute of Public Affairs that he is aware of around 20 suspended doctors in Victoria alone. The exact number is unknown because of the extreme secrecy that surrounds AHPRA’s machinations.

Many doctors were dutifully dobbed in by other doctors, employers, and zealous members of the public. One doctor, now suspended, was even turned into the authorities by a hospitality venue that had been presented with a vaccine exemption by a would-be patron.

Dr Kok told Caldron Pool about the shocking instance of a doctor who was informed on by an employer for writing a vaccine exemption for a young, pregnant woman.

But this Inquisition is not limited to practitioners who commit the heinous crime of writing exemptions. The moral police at AHPRA are equally determined to purge the ranks of Australia’s health professions of any practitioner who breaks the illusion of complete ideological unanimity by voicing dissent on social media.

John Larter is a lovable and experienced paramedic who took a vocal stand against mandatory vaccination in his industry. AHPRA moved swiftly on him, and Larter told the media that he was not even given an official reason for his suspension when it happened.

Ros Nealon-Cook is a psychologist who took it upon herself to warn Australians on social media of the severe and widespread harm being caused to child development and mental health by prolonged lockdowns. She was instantly suspended for her trouble.

AHPRA has become especially paranoid about the fact that Australian health professionals are organising in resistance to the official, approved, Covid narrative.

The Covid Medical Network was formed in 2020 to provide the public with informed, evidence-based advice concerning lockdowns and other matters, that differs from that of the Government and its bureaucratic instruments. The organisation runs a weekly videoconference that is tuned into by hundreds of Australian health professionals.

In August 2021, the CMN published an open letter titled “First do no harm”. This letter argued:

“The people of Australia face unprecedented, pervasive and coercive ‘States of Emergency’ with severe restrictions to liberty and widespread impacts on health, life and livelihoods. ‘Flattening the curve’ for a few weeks has become eighteen months of fear, anxiety and control. Much of it unnecessarily contrived through sensationalist media, failed political leadership that has abdicated its responsibilities to academic and health bureaucrats who appear far removed from the realities and sufferings of ordinary Australians.”

Unable to abide by such a threat to the Government’s Covid-hegemony, AHPRA took action. The CMN’s open letter did not list any authors, so AHPRA went to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and found out the names of the 3 directors of the CMN. Two were doctors, and their medical licences were immediately suspended.

One of these doctors, Robert Brennan, was given written reasons for his instant termination. AHPRA accused him of spreading “medical misinformation” via the CMN open letter, because:

“[the letter] cites measures imposed by governments to reduce infections and virus transmission as an imposition on personal liberties, and on freedom of movement and association. It claims that the public health measures are not evidence-based and represent a disproportionate response to the risk the virus poses. “The content of both the letter and the video are contrary to NSW public health orders in force at the time and have the potential to undermine public health strategies by potentially influencing medical practitioners and the community not to be vaccinated.”

The most chilling part of the reasons given to Dr Brennan is this paragraph.

“It is not our role to evaluate the scientific validity of the letter. Our concern is that the letter strongly argued a highly polarised position, contrary to the public health order.”

In other words, the position argued by Dr Brennan and the CMN might be scientifically correct, and the position of the Australian Government scientifically incorrect. But as far as AHPRA is concerned, the crime lies in contradicting the Government’s position. The science is irrelevant.

Off to the gulag, Dr Brennan.

Lest we be tempted to think that this was a once-off brain fart by AHPRA, consider this advice that has just been given to Australian health practitioners by legal experts, to help them stay out of trouble with AHPRA:

Is that clear? Arguing an evidence-based scientific position is not an adequate defence if a doctor is called up in the Inquisition. If he or she has contradicted the Government’s “public health messaging”, all the scientific proofs in the world are not going to save him or her from having his or her career promptly terminated.

Even with its directors stripped of their professional credentials, the CMN continues to be a thorn in AHPRA’s side. Thus, AHPRA has now moved on to demanding that doctors publicly renounce any association with CMN as a condition of retaining their ability to practise. Dr Paul Oosterhuis, himself suspended for contradicting the Government narrative on social media, has brought this disturbing reality to light.

It is understood that the Western Australian doctor in question was threatened with suspension, and allowed to retain her licence subject to the conditions listed on the AHPRA website. Not only is she gagged from speaking publicly about any medical topic and forced to toe the “party line” on Covid; she is expected to demonstrate her loyalty to the regime by formally denouncing the heretical organisation CMN. With wording that is to the “satisfaction” of AHPRA.

Forced public confessions and forced denunciations of enemies of the State. Where have we seen this kind of thing before?

Without question, health care in Australia is now under the dark cloud of totalitarianism. When only one philosophical paradigm has been installed as the “settled science” and all opinions to the contrary are vigorously suppressed—with the bureaucratic entities themselves admitting that “scientific validity” and “evidence-based material” are irrelevant—the Australian public can no longer have confidence that their health practitioners are truly acting in their interests.

There are some who refuse to bend the knee, risking everything for the sake of integrity. Well, respected doctors with an illustrious history of service to the Australian community continue to push back against the party-approved narrative. These include former military doctor Bruce Paix, eminent physician Thomas Borody, vaccine researcher Nikolai Petrovsky, and professor of immunology Robert Clancy.

A covert videoconference with American physician Dr Peter McCullough last month was attended by several hundred eager Australian practitioners.

Even former Deputy Chief Health Officer, Nick Coatsworth, has found the courage to speak against the prevailing dogma.

But with the sword of AHPRA and instant career destruction hanging over them, the hundreds of Australian medical professionals who are disenchanted with the ruling One Party System have been chased into the shadows, conducting their correspondence and activities in fearful secrecy.

We, the Australian public, cannot look to doctors to sort this mess out for us. If we want change, we will need to take matters into our own hands. We must resist mandates at every opportunity that presents itself. We must organise. We must make noise. We must deprive the legacy political parties of our vote. With Federal and State elections looming this year, it is up to us to intensify pressure on our elected politicians and ensure they know that they will not get away with what they have inflicted on this nation.