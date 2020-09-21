Support for Black Lives Matter Falls, Polls Reveal

Support for Black Lives Matter has fallen with many Americans now saying they believe a war is being waged against police officers.













126 Shares

Support for Black Lives Matter has fallen with many Americans now saying they believe a war is being waged against police officers.

Advertisement

Two separate polls, conducted by Pew Research and Fox News, has revealed support for the movement dropped by more than 10 percentage points in just a few months.

According to Pew, 55% of voters now express at least some support for the BLM movement, down from 67 percent three months ago. The percentage of those who say they strongly support the movement has also dropped from 38 percent in June to just 29 percent.

Advertisement

Fox News found 48 percent described violence in New York, Portland, and Kenosha, Wisconsin to be riots, compared to 40 percent who saw them as protests. A total of 39 percent blamed “left-wing radicals” for the violence, while 33 percent ascribed the blame to “right-wing radicals.”

Summit News notes, the recent decline in support for the Black Lives Matter movement is particularly notable among White and Hispanic adults.

“In June, a majority of White adults (60%) said they supported the movement at least somewhat; now, fewer than half (45%) express at least some support,” Pew notes, adding that “The share of Hispanic adults who support the movement has decreased 11 percentage points, from 77% in June to 66% today.”

The Daily Wire’s Andrew Klavan said on Friday that black Americans are speaking out against Black Lives Matter and the Democratic Party. The post featured a video of a black man warning a crowd of people not to listen to the lies about racism in America.

“They’re creating a problem that does not exist,” the man said. “Is there racism? Of course! But overall, you don’t understand how far we’ve come? Do you understand how far we’ve come?”

Advertisement

The man went on to say: “If they’re so bothered, why don’t they leave and go to Africa or to another country? If you’re that bothered with America, pack your stuff, hold a crusade, because I think some of us will put money up and help you leave.”

WATCH:

Related