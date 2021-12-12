Selected Comments From the Church and Covid Vaccination Survey

I feel abandoned by my church who are willing to blindly follow Government mandates but not the word of God.

I will seek out other believer’s where my medical status will not be an issue but that I am a repentant sinner who walks with the Lord Jesus Christ.

I have not been back to my Presbyterian church in Brisbane for some time. My pastor was not willing to sign the Ezekiel Declaration and the flavour of the services is very much covid worshipping. …. I’m sad to say I don’t think I’ll be going back, and am unable to hold dialogue with the elders on the subject.

I want to make clear I’m not ani-vaccination. I’ve had all vaccines prior to this Covid-19 vaccine and all 5 of my children are vaccinated. I feel there is something very unusual in the rush and forced nature for this vaccine. There has never been such a push for a vaccine for a virus that has a fatality rate of under 99.9%. Bizarre.

There are as many ‘reasons’ to not undertake a medical procedure as there are people offered that procedure. The risk/cost/benefit calculation is an intricate and complicated matter that can never be delegated to anyone other than the person paying the highest price, the recipient and subject of the procedure. Overriding this right is not a sign of an advanced society but of a fallen society. … The cost to a society, of people not choosing to vaccinate, is far lower than the cost of mandates and divisive controls. The potential for ongoing incidence of an illness, albeit at a slower rate of spread is a smaller price to pay than the cost of the division brought about by such mandates and controls.

I would just like to say that I have felt very let down by church leaders on a state and national level, which of course channels down to local levels that they have not stood up for all their people throughout this ordeal. I see them as being shepherds of their flocks and they have failed their flock. The question they should have been praying and pondering over should have been what would Jesus do?

Imagine an unsaved person who is scared, questioning what life is about, and seeking real answers (as many are today). The church turns them away because they are unvaccinated, and they then die from Covid infection. How will this church answer to Jesus one day? Contrast that with the example of Martin Luther who remained in his village to provide practical and spiritual support when the Black Plague came through, turning the Monastery into an infirmary. He could have died an agonising death. He almost lost his little son to the disease. Here we have supposedly vaccinated leaders who are not willing to make any sacrifice for their sheep, or the unsaved. I know who my hero is, I know who reflected the love of Jesus. And we can all see who is not following this example.

In the words of someone greater in history.

“Whenever I hear anyone arguing for slavery, I feel a strong impulse to see it tried on him personally.” ― Abraham Lincoln



As a Minister I wonder how those demanding others surrender their freedoms and choices or face being removed from society, the redeemed community and isolated forever, would respond if they were told to do something that violated their consciences.

It is irresponsible to mandate covid vaccination in the absence of long term safety data and is an assault on our personal autonomy.

My opinion is that vaccination is an act of love, to keep others and myself safe. Despite uneducated opinions, vaccination is safe and as churches, we should follow the law of our state and nation. Please review Romans 13, especially verse 1.

I feel there are many Christians ‘making mischief’ and causing serious trouble.

It is not a reason to split the church. We should support each other’s convictions. It is Jesus’ sacrifice that saves and unites us.

It is contrary to Jesus’s teachings for people to be segregated in a church setting. He invited all, even lepers who were ostracised from society because of health reasons!

Left Anglican Church when COVID began & joined a small group of Christians (unvaccinated) in a house group.

I have a conscience issue with the fact that aborted foetus cells, or cell lines derived from murdered unborn babies, are being used in the testing of the vaccines.

I will not with a clear conscience before God, be able to use this vaccinations. … I also believe the natural love and care for each other is being suffocated by social distancing and stay at home orders. We should be caring for others, preaching the gospel and having communion with fellow believers.

My answer above is contingent upon a conventional vaccine (Novavax) being approved and made available in Australia. AZ vax was ruled out from the beginning by my wife and I as we could not use any vaccine, for ourselves or our children, which is cultured from abortion-origin FCL’s. RNA vaxxes such as Pfizer & Moderna use an experimental and radical methodology of unknown medium and long-term effects, and have therefore also been ruled out by us. Most in our church are unvaxxed as yet for similar reasons.

Of all the vaccines I have taken in my life like tetanus shots, measles, mumps, … I have never seen a vaccine that threatened the relationship between my family members and/or close friends to a point of destroying my relationships with them ever.

My father & his parents fled Ukraine in the 1940’s to avoid persecution from Stalin & communism. No freedom to worship. Christians were denied work & freedom. Teachers had to inform on their students. I teach. SAME thing is happening again! It fills me with horror that our democracy is disintegrating before our very eyes.

No church can justify segregation if they believe in the Bible and understand the book of James about not treating people with partiality.

Our local church has been very understanding and supportive of all, despite their vaccination status, for which I am very grateful.

People I know who are unvaccinated have only had their opinions hardened by the mandatory vaccine edicts. You cannot argue someone into changing their mind. Our church signs have always said all welcome. It would be a shame to change this.

People who refuse to get vaccinated are selfish, uneducated morons. They have no consideration for their fellow man.

Probably the initial and still main reason for me not being vaccinated is the use of cell lines from an aborted baby in development and/or testing of currently available vaccines in Australia, this is an ethical and moral line that I can’t cross. After speaking to many Christians who chose to be vaccinated many of them were completely unaware of this, seems odd to me that denomination leaders wouldn’t be raising awareness of this as it seems to go against our faith.

Rather than have a service for unvaccinated people, churches should just have a service for vaccinated people, and allow unvaccinated people to watch the service online.

Seeing Christian leaders insulting vax-hesitant people as uninformed, unintelligent, lazy or immoral has actually disappointed many of my non-Christian friends because they expected us to love everyone equally.

Segregating society for the sake of a largely unnecessary vaccination is totalitarian, and history has taught us that totalitarian regimes invariably abolish individual freedom and privacy and, more often than not, curtail religious practice and ritual. In such societies the state ultimately replaces the church, the family and the community. I don’t think I am overstating the case in saying that the vaccine mandate sets Australia on the road to totalitarianism.

The Covid measures and vaccination status has much in common with the ritual cleanliness and hypocritical self-righteousness of the Pharisees; not the love and redemption of Christ. … I would stop going to any Church that insists on passports even though I have been double-vaxxed with AZ.

As a retired pastor I am saddened by the silence of the church and appalled at its cooperation with would be tyrants. It seems discernment has been lost, fear has taken a foothold and scripture has been misinterpreted to justify cooperation with enslavement.

But it is also rather splendid that we were born for such a time as this!

As a teacher in a Catholic school I’m seeing a huge amount prejudice and discrimination towards children and adults based on vaccination status, and a lot of fear based assumptions which completely contradict the church’s teaching.

Small churches will suffer, and members of the congregation would feel segregated, unloved and disconnected from people they would normally want to fellowship with.

I loathe the idea of vaccination passports. Even when I am fully vaccinated (done under duress), I will be reluctant to participate in a divided society. I would not attend a divided church or go to a divided cinema.

The first mistake the churches in Australia made was allowing the government to decide they were not essential. From that point on the church was in the category of “entertainment”.

Then the church willingly adopted government QR codes when the state has no business knowing who and when people attend worship.

By compromising on these first 2 “small things” they have made it hard for them to resist vaccine mandates

The leadership team in my church continuously pressure church members to get vaccinated, based on the command to love your neighbour. I don’t know how to respond to this and fear that many people have gone against their conscience and injected themselves with this drug because they don’t want to be seen as not loving their neighbour, and therefore sinning against God.

Whatever you think about having or not having the vaccination is beside the point. The bullying methods used by government etc. and the lack of transparency, suppression of disagreeing voices, not allowing people to talk through their concerns and have them addressed in a respectful way, belittling and blaming non-compliant people are the easily recognisable destructive fruit of this whole covid business.

The vaccination issue is supposed to be private health related, not a theological divide, yet enforcing it in churches WILL make it a theological issue.

I feel that by taking the vaccines or by allowing the State to dictate worship terms we are offering a pinch of incense to Caesar.

This is the worst en masse violation of human rights in Australia that I have ever seen and I would argue in Australia’s history other than massacres of the indigenous.

Some of my children have had the jab only for the purpose of getting the % rate up so people can be free. I’m an Australian and I’m free already (whether jabbed or not). My parents came from a Communist country and I’ve experienced what that’s like and Australia is becoming just like that with their vaccine passports and control over my choices.

The media have sent an unconscious message to people that unvaccinated people are a danger. This is simply not true

Very sad to see the fear and division this debate about vaxxed vs unvaxxed has caused within society, families, friends, churches, and the trauma on many from the constant lockdowns, and not being able to see family members, or have visitors, also concerned for kids not being able to attend school and see their friends.

Wanted to be able to teach scripture and remain serving God in the community and felt if I didn’t get vaccinated I would be stopped

While I believe (quite staunchly) that the church should not reject the unvaccinated or even make note of it, I do not blame parishioners, clergy and elders for making the decision.



In my opinion, there is an exceedingly large propaganda campaign being waged, and it is easy to see why people are behaving this way, as they are only human.

The intense pressure to be vaccinated makes me suspicious of the ulterior motives.

The church should not be a part of such a societal divide. Everyone should be welcome to hear the gospel.

I have been vaccinated due to diminished immune system because of medication for arthritis. But I do not approve of mandatory vaccination and a two tier society.