School Bans “Sexist” Phrases Such As “Let’s Go, Guys” and “Boys and Girls”

"The phrase 'Good morning boys and girls' is not used in this school," Sarah Hewitt-Clarkson, the school's principal said.















A public primary school in the UK is banning gendered phrases such as “let’s go, guys” and “boys and girls” in an effort to combat sexism.

According to The Times, Anderton Park Primary in Birmingham are encouraging pupils to challenge teachers who use “sexist” language, including phrases including “man up,” “grow a pair,” “bossy,” and “boys don’t cry.”

Students who call out sexist language or uncover sexist stereotypes in reading books and worksheets are then rewarded with a certificate.

“The phrase ‘Good morning boys and girls’ is not used in this school,” Sarah Hewitt-Clarkson, the school’s principal told The Times. “Instead all teachers say, ‘Good morning everyone.'”

“‘Guys’ is an interesting example of how a word that signifies men has come to be used for everyone,” she added.

Quite rightly did Thomas Sowell say, “Too much of what is called ‘education’ is little more than an expensive isolation from reality.”

