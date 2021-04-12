Reports 200 Heavily-Armed Police Move In On GraceLife Church After “Outside Agitators” Pull Down Fence

GraceLife Church released a statement following the incident, stating congregants were not involved in Sunday's rally and that the church advocates for peaceful protest.















About 200 heavily-armed police have reportedly moved in on GraceLife Church in Edmonton, Canada, after part of the state-constructed fence which prevented the congregation from accessing their building was removed by protesters.

Hundreds gathered for peaceful worship outside the grounds on Sunday, after Canadian Police and Alberta Health Services installed a double fence around the church’s property in an effort to enforce a closure order issued back in January.

The media will show you chaos and bloodlust at the church protest.



This is the reality. Prayerful peaceful people. pic.twitter.com/1OfFMfTHlX — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 11, 2021

A church in Edmonton, Canada wouldn’t obey politicians and lock its doors. So they jailed the pastor for 35 days. The church still wouldn’t close. So police raided it, turned it into an armed garrison & occupied it. And still the Christians come. pic.twitter.com/yNZRUXXudl — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) April 11, 2021

Farmer for Justice Jim Ness was at the GraceLife protest today.



Jim spent time in jail for his act of civil disobedience against the Wheat Board. pic.twitter.com/RweeANk9nw — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 11, 2021

Sheila Gunn Reid of Rebel News said she was present at the scene when “outside agitators” began tearing down the fence against the wishes of the congregation.

“I was there when the fence came down at GraceLife,” Reid tweeted. “It wasn’t a false flag. It wasn’t done by the church. It was outside agitators that did it against the wishes of the congregation who wisely met elsewhere.

“The congregation could have pulled it down at any time,” she added.

This is what the crowd at #GraceLife looks like now pic.twitter.com/esiIdxCGgW — Laura Krause (@LauraKrauseNews) April 11, 2021

The scene quickly de-escalated and some protesters helped police repair the fence. pic.twitter.com/yFU6DWwxRS — Laura Krause (@LauraKrauseNews) April 11, 2021

In response, heavily-armed police descended on the church grounds, where they reportedly set up a garrison from which to operate.

According to Rebel’s Ezra Lavant, officers also set up latrines on the front steps of the church.

These are heavily-armed lockdown police in Edmonton, Canada. They operate out of a garrison they built at a church they seized because it wouldn’t close. FACT: These cops have set up latrines on the front steps of the church. pic.twitter.com/jYs8E1oXGh — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) April 11, 2021

GraceLife Church released a statement following the incident, stating congregants were not involved in Sunday’s rally and that the church advocates for peaceful protest.

“GraceLife Church has no control of our church or grounds at this time,” the statement read. “Our church has not been involved in organizing, planning or promoting any protests or activities taking place on or near the church lands.”

“Our church grounds are fully under the responsibility and control of the RCMP and Alberta Health Services.”

At the time, GraceLife Church was reportedly meeting in an undisclosed location. So yes, there is now an underground church in Canada.

