Reports 200 Heavily-Armed Police Move In On GraceLife Church After “Outside Agitators” Pull Down Fence

About 200 heavily-armed police have reportedly moved in on GraceLife Church in Edmonton, Canada, after part of the state-constructed fence which prevented the congregation from accessing their building was removed by protesters.

Hundreds gathered for peaceful worship outside the grounds on Sunday, after Canadian Police and Alberta Health Services installed a double fence around the church’s property in an effort to enforce a closure order issued back in January.

Sheila Gunn Reid of Rebel News said she was present at the scene when “outside agitators” began tearing down the fence against the wishes of the congregation.

“I was there when the fence came down at GraceLife,” Reid tweeted. “It wasn’t a false flag. It wasn’t done by the church. It was outside agitators that did it against the wishes of the congregation who wisely met elsewhere.

“The congregation could have pulled it down at any time,” she added.

In response, heavily-armed police descended on the church grounds, where they reportedly set up a garrison from which to operate.

According to Rebel’s Ezra Lavant, officers also set up latrines on the front steps of the church.

GraceLife Church released a statement following the incident, stating congregants were not involved in Sunday’s rally and that the church advocates for peaceful protest.

“GraceLife Church has no control of our church or grounds at this time,” the statement read. “Our church has not been involved in organizing, planning or promoting any protests or activities taking place on or near the church lands.”

“Our church grounds are fully under the responsibility and control of the RCMP and Alberta Health Services.”

At the time, GraceLife Church was reportedly meeting in an undisclosed location. So yes, there is now an underground church in Canada.


