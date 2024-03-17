Regime Propaganda On Full Display

The mainstream media are now accusing Donald Trump of threatening a “bloodbath” if he is not elected in November, not that you needed any more proof that they’re operating as the propaganda arm of the current regime.

Following a speech at Dayton International Airport in Vandalia, Ohio on Saturday, headlines warned:

NPR: “Trump says some migrants are ‘not people’, and warns of ‘bloodbath’ if he loses.”

The Guardian: “Trump predicts ‘bloodbath’ if he loses election.”

The New York Times: “Trump… predicts a ‘blood bath’ if he loses.”

NBC News: “Trump says there will be a ‘bloodbath’ if he loses the election.”

The Telegraph: “Trump warns of ‘bloodbath’ if he loses presidential election.”

Forbes: “An even darker Trump: Wanrs of ‘bloodbath’ if not elected and calls some migrants ‘animals’ and ‘not people.’”

MSNBC News: “‘Absurd and violent’: David Corn slams Trump’s claims of a ‘bloodbath’ if he loses presidential election”

The Independent: “Biden campaign says Trump ‘wants another January 6’ after Ohio ‘bloodbath’ prediction.”

Politico: “Trump says country faces ‘bloodbath’ if Biden wins in November.’”

The Australian: “Trump warns of ‘bloodbath’ if not elected.”

The Hill: “Trump… warns US will see ‘bloodbath’ if not reelected.”

We could go on and on, but you get the idea. The mainstream media, hand-in-hand with the Biden campaign, are attempting to frame the former President’s words as a threat of civil violence if Biden were to be reelected in the upcoming US Presidential election.

If they had any more credibility to squander, they squandered it and then some, because that’s not at all what Trump was suggesting, and that can be clearly demonstrated.

They took an eight-second clip, shared it across social media, and then coupled it with explosive headlines because they truly believe the general public are still too stupid to question their honesty.

Trump: If I don't get elected, it's gonna be a bloodbath. It's gonna be a bloodbath for the country — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 16, 2024

True to form, the Biden-Harris campaign jumped on the clip, warning their naive supporters that Trump is “doubling down on his threats of political violence.”

“He wants another January 6,” they said in a statement released on X, “but the American people are going to give him another electoral defeat this November because they continue to reject his extremism, his affection for violence, and his thirst for revenge.”

Biden-Harris campaign statement on Trump tonight promising a "bloodbath" if he loses — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 17, 2024

Damning, right? Only, the term “bloodbath” has more than one meaning.

According to Merriam-Webster, “bloodbath” can be used either in reference to a violent slaughter or a major economic disaster. Of course, the context in which the term is used will determine its meaning.

In this instance, the Biden campaign and the lying media would rather you read a headline, hear a sound bite, jump to the wrong conclusion, and then adjust your vote accordingly. You don’t want a repeat of January 6, do you?

A coordinated hoax attempt is underway. Too late. We all heard the truth on 𝕏. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 17, 2024

So, is Trump calling for civil violence if he loses the election or is he referring to something completely different? If he’s referring to something completely different, then what does that tell you about the Biden campaign? What does that tell you about the state of the media?

Here’s Trump’s comment in its original context:

“You know, Mexico has taken, over a period of 30 years, 34 per cent of the automobile manufacturing business in our country. Think of it. Went to Mexico. China now is building a couple of massive plants where they’re going to build the cars in Mexico and they think they’re going to sell those cars into the United States with no tax at the border. Let me tell you something – to China – if you’re listening, President Xi, and you and I are friends but he understands the way I deal, those big car manufacturing plants that you’re building in Mexico right now, and you think you’re going to get that, you’re going to not hire Americans and you’re going to sell the cars to us, no. We’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line and you’re not going to be able to sell those cars. Now if I don’t get elected it’s going to be a bloodbath. That’s going to be the least of it, that’s going to be a blood bath for the country. That’ll be the least of it. But they’re not going to sell those cars.”

Pay attention to anyone pushing the “Bloodbath” Hoax.



This will be their game plan for 2024 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 17, 2024

At this point, to still trust these folks is to say you cannot trust your own lying eyes and ears.

But of course, they’re not just liars, they’re hypocrites too. But we all knew that.