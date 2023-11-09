Red Pill, ­­Blue Pill or White Pill: Which Will You Take?

During 2020-2022 many church leaders ‘rolled over’ and accepted the intrusion of government into the lives of their churches. They accepted the mantra of ‘safe and effective’ for mask-wearing, PCR testing, social distancing and eventually COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ even though the few trials were only months long and the shots had to be given under an emergency use authorization. The so-called pandemic was a pandemic of PCR cases. Now published research indicates that the vaccines were totally ineffective, masks don’t shield from a virus and PCR tests were a fraud.

Yet still, it is as if a veil is covering the eyes of most of the world, and that especially seems to be true among many in the Church. Leaders of churches either promoted the experimental COVID-19 injections or they were neutral, promoting free choice but not warning their members of the dangers of the untested shots and the concomitant global tyranny developing with the ‘vaccine’ rollout.

Why was that?

It would seem it was because God had sent strong delusion that they should believe a lie. Yes, this was from God! The devil might have brought it but it was God’s work.

10 And with all deceivableness [delusion] of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved. 11 And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: 12 That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness. 2 Thessalonians 2:10-11

Because of unrepentant sin God sent them strong delusion. And as a result, they continue their lives as if nothing unusual is going on.

In 2016 some high-profile physicists and philosophers gathered to debate whether we are real or virtual—and what it means either way. The Scientific American reported:[1]

“If you, me and every person and thing in the cosmos were actually characters in some giant computer game, we would not necessarily know it. The idea that the universe is a simulation sounds more like the plot of “The Matrix,” but it is also a legitimate scientific hypothesis.”

This was no joke. They treated this as a serious scientific enquiry.

Do you remember a certain scene in the movie “The Matrix”?[2] Morpheus offers Neo a choice between a red pill and a blue pill. Take the blue pill and continue in the ‘nice’ delusion of the fake world of the Matrix a synthesized, fictional, computer-generated world or today it would be the digital fantasy virtual-reality metaverse world. Those who take the blue pill are those who do not love the truth. They would not be happy knowing the truth.

Advertisement

Take the red pill and wake up to the real world and escape the Matrix. You can see the lies and delusions. You can see the tyranny being engineered and forced on us all. You are a revolutionary at heart for truth and freedom. You can see the evil in this world and maybe even acknowledge Luciferian forces at work.

Choosing Jesus Christ is more than just taking the red pill. Taking the red pill is being awake to the delusions. However, we need to take Jesus’ white pill. That is something completely different. It takes you outside the world completely. It is like moving vertically off the plane of a two-dimensional (2D) world. We certainly are not on one side (red pill) or the other (blue pill) of that 2D plane. If you take the white pill you become a 3D being living vertically above the 2D plane with the living God in a dimension those 2D ‘flatlanders’ living on either side of the plane cannot see.

Choose Jesus’ white pill! If you do you will become a soldier for Jesus Christ battling against Satan and evil that we see all around us now.

Advertisement

Taking Jesus’ white pill means you want the truth and you know it is the Holy Spirit that brings us all truth. (John 16:13) Thus the white pill is a metaphor for the Holy Spirit in you. God also gives truth to some of the unsaved who took the red pill. Why is that? Perhaps they are being called by Christ.

13 But we are bound to give thanks always to God for you, brethren beloved of the Lord, because God has from the beginning chosen you to salvation through sanctification of the Spirit and belief of the truth: 14 Whereto He called you by our gospel, to the obtaining of the glory of our Lord Jesus Christ. 2 Thessalonians 2:13-14

God chose you. He also is the one who made it so you can see clearly. You are not under any delusion because you have a love for the truth. Rejoice and give all the glory to God, the Lord Jesus Christ.

[1] Clara Moskowitz, Scientific American, April 7, 2016, ‘Are We Living in a Computer Simulation?’ at https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/are-we-living-in-a-computer-simulation/

[2] ‘The Matrix (1999) – The Pill scene’ at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zQ1_IbFFbzA