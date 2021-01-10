Queensland Health Says You Must Wear a Face Mask While Driving Alone

Queensland Health has said the public must wear a face mask while driving in their own vehicles to help form a habit of wearing masks in public and reduce the spread of the C0VID-19.













54 Shares

Queensland Health has said the public must wear a face mask while driving in their own vehicles to help form a habit of wearing masks in public and reduce the spread of the C0VID-19.

Advertisement

A graphic posted to the department’s official Facebook page on Saturday posed the question: “Do I need to wear a mask in my vehicle?”

“We’ve been getting this question a lot,” the image caption read. “The answer is yes. We’re asking you to wear a mask in the car because a consistent approach helps keep people safe. We want you to wear a mask when you leave home – by whatever means, for whatever reason. Walk, drive or cycle – put a mask on when you leave home and keep it on, unless you’re taking it off for an allowed purpose.”

Advertisement

Queensland Health went on to say that forming a habit of wearing a face mask increases the likelihood of preventing longer lockdowns.

“If everyone in Greater Brisbane gets in the habit of putting a mask on whenever they leave home, we’re more likely to keep it on – and that’s the thing that will help keep people safe and refuse the likelihood of a longer lockdown.”

The post has attracted over 22,000 comments in less than 24 hours, with many lambasting the government for issuing “stupid,” “dangerous” and “unnecessary” directives.

“This could well be the stupidest directive to come out of this whole thing and that’s saying something since there have been some doozies,” one user replied.

“I have absolutely no issue with wearing a mask when I’m in the open/a public place, my glasses fog up though so it would be unsafe to wear while I’m in my own vehicle as I can’t see clearly,” another noted.

Advertisement

“Although I agree with this in general, it concerns me that wearing a mask whilst driving with scripted glasses poses a high risk of causing an accident,” one comment read. “Not everyone is able to find solutions to work for them such as taping. What are the insurance implications?”

“I have no words, surely this is a joke. If not, I am quite terrified that these people are in charge,” another said.

Related