Army Nun Challenges DC Bureaucrats, Wins Vax Exemption After Two Days

Byrne has long opposed the mandates on theological and bioethical grounds, with her attorney, Christopher Ferrara of the Thomas More Society, stating, “she can have nothing to do with abortion-connected vaccines.”

Sister Deirdre Byrne, a doctor and nun fighting against Washington DC’s “vaccine” mandates, received a hard-fought-for religious exemption two days after filing a lawsuit against the city.

The Daily Wire explained, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer – the current three “vaccines” available in the United States – all use ‘cell lines derived from abortions performed in 1985 and 1973.’

An impressive 484-page civil action challenges the District of Columbia mandates.

The document cites the state’s run around on Sister Byrne’s initial application for an exemption. The state’s refusing to recognise her t-cell natural immunity from having contracted COVID-19, and the state’s denial of her rights under the ‘Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993’ (sponsored by Chuck Schumer, and signed into law by Bill Clinton).

An act which, “Prohibits any agency, department, or official of the United States or any State (the government) from substantially burdening a person’s exercise of religion even if the burden results from a rule of general applicability.”

Dr. Byrne’s legal challenge (PDF) against DC “vaccine” mandates explains how Dr. Byrne worked throughout 2020 at the height of the pandemic, stating the ‘the Convent Clinic’ never closed, and treated over 300 COVID early patients, with the loss of only 1 ‘out-patient whose treatment she was not able to complete.’

Among other points, the civil action also states, Byrne is not an “anti-vaxxer,” believes in the primacy of conscience, and supports hygiene protocols, but is adamant that vaccines should be voluntary.

Additional points included, that a vaccine exemption was handed to Byrne by Catholic Charities, under the proviso ‘she undergoes weekly COVID testing.’

Yet the state refused to budge.

Upon denying Dr. Byrne’s initial requests for a religious exemption, The Daily Wire recounted, ‘the city gave her five days to get vaccinated, when she refused to comply, the city suspended her medical licence.’

As a result, Dr. Byrne had to close her clinics for the month.

Epoch News reported, despite the city’s ‘dubious’ backflip, Byrne’s attorney said, ‘the lawsuit isn’t going away – a least not for the time being – because the exemption may be revoked by the D.C Government at any time.’

Dr. Byrne’s work in medicine is as impressive as her steadfast opposition to the “vaccine” edicts. Beginning with medical military service in 1978 — which officially ended at the rank of Colonel in 2009 — Dr. Byrne has served in Sinai, Egypt, South Korea practicing family and emergency medicine.

A lengthy medical career has taken her from missionary to reservist, serving in Iraq, and once in Afghanistan, ending with Byrne committing to the Little Workers of the Sacred Hearts, Roman Catholic order in 2009.

Dr. Byrne, who is also affectionately known as “Sister DeDe,” now serves as Medical Director of the Convent’s Clinic, serving those without health insurance, providing help to pregnant mothers, and a life-saving ‘abortion pill reversal ministry for women.’

The nun, MD and veteran also raised eyebrows, becoming the topic of discussion in 2020, with an infamous spotlight speech (full text) advocating civil rights for the unborn at the Republican National Convention, in support of Donald Trump’s re-election.

