QLD Health Minister Tells Trump to Consider Injecting Himself with Disinfectant After Testing Positive To COVID-19

Miles responded to the announcement, tweeting: "Have you considered intravenous disinfectant?"













Queensland’s Health Minister has said Donald Trump should consider injecting himself with disinfectant after the President announced that he and the First Lady had tested positive to COVID-19.

Dr Steve Miles, Labor’s state Deputy Premier and Health Minister made the remarks moments after President Trump revealed that he and Melania Trump had contracted the virus.

In a post on Twitter, the President said: “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Have you considered intravenous disinfectant? https://t.co/4QutsVmEil — Steven Miles (@StevenJMiles) October 2, 2020

The comment comes in light of accusations in April that the President suggested those infected should inject themselves with disinfectant to combat the virus.

At the time, the President was referring to comments made by Bill Bryan, leader of the Science and Technology Directorate at the Department of Homeland Security, who said disinfectants and solar light had been effective in killing the virus.

“Then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute,” the President said during an April Coronavirus Task Force press briefing. “One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning. So it’d be interesting to check that.”

According to Breitbart, when ABC News’ Jonathan Karl asked Bryan about whether the president had proposed injecting a person with “bleach and isopropyl alcohol” later, Trump clarified that “It wouldn’t be through injection,” and that he was talking about “cleaning, sterilization of an area,” and about applying the disinfectant to “a stationary object.”

Miles’ comment is one of a multitude of vile reactions to the President’s announcement. Here are just some examples of Twitter’s Blue Check Marks celebrating the news:

Steve Cox is a congressional candidate! pic.twitter.com/JfIhtIeLa3 — Zwetchkenstiel (@zwetchkenstiel) October 2, 2020

