QLD Government Says It’s Normal for Children to Masturbate: “Some Toddlers Touch Their Genitals to Self-Soothe”

“Regardless of your age,” masturbation is “a healthy way to learn more about your body,” the state government's website claims.













15 Shares

As Queensland grapples with an ongoing health crisis, exacerbated by the recent suspension of 4,000 unvaccinated workers from hospitals, the state government decided now would be the right time to launch a new initiative encouraging Australians to “shamelessly” masturbate.

Advertisement

“Give yourself a hand,” Queensland Health said on Thursday in a post on their official Facebook page. “Masturbation is a normal and healthy part of a person’s sexual experience.”

And that’s not limited to adults either, according to the state government, who described masturbation as a “normal” way for children to “explore their bodies and senses.”

Advertisement

“Regardless of your age,” masturbation is “a healthy way to learn more about your body,” the post read.

Queensland Health went on to encourage “talking about masturbation openly with kids” to reduce associated feelings of shame and fear. A number of tips were also offered to help parents, carers, and teachers approach the subject with children.

The post directed readers to an article on the Queensland Health website which claimed there is no “right age” to discuss masturbation with children, because “while some don’t explore it until teen years, other children may begin touching their genitals as toddlers to self-soothe.”

Screenshot from the Queensland Government’s article: Give yourself a hand: the health benefits of masturbation

The site went on to encourage conversations with children about “self-pleasuring” prior to, and near puberty.

“If you haven’t noticed anything, it’s recommended to talk to them about self-pleasuring when they near puberty.”

Advertisement

The post encourages adults not to focus on the activity when speaking with children, but instead “focus on encouraging it to occur in a private setting.”

Screenshot from Queensland Health’s Facebook page.

“Remind your child that masturbation is fine if they are aware that it is a private activity which they should do in a private place,” the article states.

George Christensen, Federal MP for Dawson, slammed the post on Facebook, describing the state Labor Government as “wankers.”

Advertisement

A few weeks ago, the public hospitals in Cairns, Townsville, Mackay and Mt Isa all issued Code Yellow alerts indicating they were at capacity. Ambulance ramping is becoming a common feature at our hospitals along with several hours of waiting for emergency presentations. There are reports of botched surgeries from Mackay and Caboolture. We have a crisis in obstetrics at the Mackay Base Hospital. No births are allowed at the Bowen Hospital. More than 4,000 health workers have just been sacked under ‘no jab, no job’ mandates. And this is what Queensland Health’s priorities are under the State Labor Government. What wankers!

The initiative is reminiscent of the guidelines the NSW Government released earlier this year, urging Australians to avoid sex during COVID and instead opt for masturbating in front of partners.

NSW Health was mocked worldwide over the now-deleted guidance, which advised couples to practice solo sex safely by wearing a mask while masturbating, “taking the fun online,” and maintaining social distancing measures.

Related