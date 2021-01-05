NSW Government Says Avoid Sex During COVID, Instead Masturbate in Front of Your Partner While Social Distancing, Wear a Mask

The "next best thing," according to NSW Health, is "pleasuring yourself in front of a partner" while making "no contact with the other person."













The NSW Government is encouraging members of the public to minimise their risk of spreading coronavirus during sex by opting instead to masturbate in front of their partners while maintaining a minimum distance of 1.5 metres at all times. Masks are advised.

The guideline, published late last year, warns that “any sex aside from solo sex definitely carries risk” of spreading the virus through respiratory drops due to the close proximity of your partner.

The “next best thing,” according to NSW Health, is “pleasuring yourself in front of a partner” while making “no contact with the other person.”

NSW Health notes that the benefits of masturbating in front of your partner include: First, the reduced risk of getting COVID-19, STIs and unwanted pregnancies. A “win-win,” as the guide states.

Second, you get to “focus on your own pleasure,” without having to “worry about the other person.”

And third, you can prepare yourself for when “sex is back on the table” by watching and learning how you partner likes to pleasure themselves.

NSW Health also advises couples to practice solo sex safely, offering five points of guidance, including wearing a mask while masturbating, “taking the fun online,” and maintaining social distancing measures.

“(1) Make sure you’re both feeling well, and symptom-free,” the guide states. “(2) Talk about your expectations up front and set rules that work for you.

“(3) Keep your distance — a minimum of 1.5 metres at all times. (4) If you’re sharing sex toys make sure that you keep them clean by following these rules. (5) Consider wearing masks to minimise the risk of COVID-19 even further, or even take the fun online.”

