President Trump Named Most Admired Man in 2020, Ending Obama’s 12-Year Run In Top Spot

President Donald Trump has ended former President Barack Obama’s 12-year run as the most admired man in America, according to a Gallup survey released on Tuesday.

The results revealed that 18% of the survey’s respondents named Trump as their most admired man, while 15% voted for Obama.

Forty-eight percent of Republicans named Trump as their most admired man, with no other public figure receiving more than 2% of Republicans’ votes.

According to Gallup, “the incumbent president is usually top of mind when Gallup asks Americans to name, without prompting, which man living anywhere in the world they admire most.”

Gallup has conducted the poll since 1946, and since then, the incumbent president has topped the list 60 of 74 times.

Six percent of respondents named Joe Biden, while 3%listed Anthony Fauci and 2%, Pope Francis.

This is the tenth time President Trump has been ranked among the top 10, and the second time Biden has been listed.

The Rev. Billy Graham holds the record for most appearances in the top 10, being listed 61 times during his life. Second place goes to former President Ronald Reagan who has been listed 31 times.

