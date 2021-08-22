Police Storm ‘Illegal’ Church Service in Sydney, Issue Over $30k in Fines

Officers said they found a group of approximately 60 adults and children inside the building participating in a worship service.













NSW Police have stormed a church in Sydney’s west and issued more than $30,000 in fines for conducting an “illegal” worship service.

Authorities attended Christ Embassy’s Blacktown premises on Sunday evening after Crime Stoppers received reports of a gathering in breach of the Public Health Orders.

Officers said they found a group of approximately 60 adults and children inside the building participating in a worship service.

Thirty adults in attendance were issued a $1,000 fine for breaking the state’s COVID gathering rules.

The church itself was issued a fine of $5,000.

#BREAKING: 60 adults and children have been caught gathering at a church in Sydney's west, defying the state's tough lockdown laws. The group has been fined $35,000. #9Today pic.twitter.com/ksPjlBN4fI — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) August 22, 2021

Caldron Pool has contacted the church for comment.

