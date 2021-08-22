Police Storm ‘Illegal’ Church Service in Sydney, Issue Over $30k in Fines

- 334Shares
NSW Police have stormed a church in Sydney’s west and issued more than $30,000 in fines for conducting an “illegal” worship service.
Advertisement
Authorities attended Christ Embassy’s Blacktown premises on Sunday evening after Crime Stoppers received reports of a gathering in breach of the Public Health Orders.
Officers said they found a group of approximately 60 adults and children inside the building participating in a worship service.
Advertisement
Thirty adults in attendance were issued a $1,000 fine for breaking the state’s COVID gathering rules.
The church itself was issued a fine of $5,000.
Caldron Pool has contacted the church for comment.
- 334Shares