Police Storm ‘Illegal’ Church Service in Sydney, Issue Over $30k in Fines

Officers said they found a group of approximately 60 adults and children inside the building participating in a worship service.
NSW Police have stormed a church in Sydney’s west and issued more than $30,000 in fines for conducting an “illegal” worship service.

Authorities attended Christ Embassy’s Blacktown premises on Sunday evening after Crime Stoppers received reports of a gathering in breach of the Public Health Orders.

Police allege there were no mandatory QR codes when they were called to Christ Embassy Sydney (pictured) in the Covid-19 hotspot of Blacktown on Sunday night

Thirty adults in attendance were issued a $1,000 fine for breaking the state’s COVID gathering rules.

The church itself was issued a fine of $5,000.

Caldron Pool has contacted the church for comment.


