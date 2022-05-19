Planned Parenthood Says Violence Against Black Bodies Must End, While Abortionists Kill More Blacks Than the KKK Every Week

"...at a ratio of 474 abortions per 1,000 live births, black women have the highest ratio of any group in the country."

A Planned Parenthood lobby group has demanded an end to violence against “black bodies,” following the mass shooting of 10 black people in a Buffalo supermarket last week.

The New York-based group, Planned Parenthood Empire State Acts, which exists to increase state-wide access to abortion, took to Twitter to denounce the “hate and white supremacy” that fuelled the shooting.

In the post, later retweeted by Planned Parenthood’s official account, the group said:

“Our hearts are with Buffalo. Violence fueled by hate and white supremacy took 10 lives today. We mourn alongside their families and community tonight. Violence against black bodies must end. #BlackLivesMatter”

Planned Parenthood, an organisation that performs a third of all abortions in the United States, has long warned that “white supremacy and systemic racism” permeates through every institution, resulting in violence against black people.

Perhaps none more so than the abortion industry itself, which kills more black people every week than the Ku Klux Klan murdered in 150 years.

According to an Abortion Surveillance Report released by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention in 2011, black women make up 14 percent of the childbearing population, but 36 percent of those obtaining abortions.

Arizona State Representative Walt Blackman, commenting on the figures noted that at a ratio of 474 abortions per 1,000 live births, black women have the highest ratio of any group in the country.

“When you use those percentages, it indicates that of the over 44 million abortions since 1973 Roe vs Wade Supreme Court ruling, 19 million black babies were aborted,” he said.

“African Americans are just under 13 percent of the United States population.”

Blackman went on to note that the Guttmacher Institute claimed there were 360,000 black babies aborted in 2011, while the CDC said 287,072 blacks died that year from other causes.

The CDC’s 2015 report similarly revealed the abortion rate among black people (25.1) was still significantly higher than that of white people (6.8). The number of abortions per 1,000 live births in that year were 390 for black women and 111 for white women.

In the same year, New York City saw more black children aborted (25,698) than born alive (22,838).

So, as the New York-based pro-abortion group and Planned Parenthood have said: “Violence against black bodies must end.”

What better place to start than abortion — the nation’s leading cause of death among blacks?