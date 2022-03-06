Petition to End All Vaccine Mandates In Australia Closes Soon

"...this product should be taken by an individual without threat, deception or coercion (i.e. the right to bodily autonomy)."

There are only a few days left for Australians to sign a petition to the House of Representatives, calling for an official end to the COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The online petition, which has so far gathered more than 35,000 signatures, calls on the House to recognize all vaccine mandates as a violation of both Commonwealth and International legislation.

The petition states:

“The recent US Supreme Court decision to block vaccine mandates noted that Biden’s vaccine mandate was no ‘everyday exercise of federal power’ but rather ‘a significant encroachment on the lives – and health – of a vast number of employees,'” the petition notes.

“Vaccine mandates in Australia have proven futile to stop the spread of coronavirus in this country as the vaccines themselves do not prevent an individual from catching COVID-19.

“Furthermore, the denial of work to unvaccinated Australians is contrary to the right to work as per the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights as well as the Human Rights Acts 2004 (Cth).

“We note as well that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine safety data sheet notes no full list of ingredients, no toxicity report, no effect on endocrine glands and is merely provided in good faith, not science, without warranty of any kind.

“We note the long-term effects of this product are unknown and sincerely believe that this product should be taken by an individual without threat, deception or coercion (i.e. the right to bodily autonomy).”

Signators are asking the House to “immediately cease all vaccine mandates in Australia,” and “return all unvaccinated Australians to work to allow them to support both themselves and their families as well as to support the restoration of the Australian economy post-COVID-19 lockdown.”

You can add your signature to the list by clicking here.