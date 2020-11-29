Pastor Caring for Disabled Woman Fined for Violating Lockdown Orders

A Victorian pastor has been fined while attempting to care for a disabled member of his church during Melbourne's lockdown orders.













According to Rebel News, police slapped Pastor Stephen Hills with a $1,652 ticket after he was interrogated for appearing “anxious” at a C0VID checkpoint back in September.

Pastor Hills, who was on his way to Geelong at the time, handed over his Pastor’s ID, licence, and an email proving his reason for essential travel. Unsatisfied with his explanation, the officers then demanded the private details of the church member he intended on visiting.

Pastor Hills, however, refused to disclose the woman’s personal information, explaining that as ministers and counsellors private details are something they are obligated to keep confidential.

Police then issued Pastor Hills the ticket before turning him around.

“The only evidence that this policeman had was that I was nervous,” Hills told Avi Yemini of Rebel News. “He had no other proof that I was doing the wrong thing. And I showed him the proof of what I was doing and that’s what made me really upset.”

Pastor Hills tells his story below:

