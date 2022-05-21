Parents Outraged: Public School Removes Toilet Doors

"Why are we sacrificing their dignity, safety, and emotional wellbeing for fringe activism? It is certainly a question being asked by parents who are sick of their children being used as pawns in the Culture Wars."

In order to create ‘gender-neutral’ bathrooms, Golden Grove public high school went ahead and removed the doors from the front of its toilet blocks. Why the door had to be removed instead of the sign changed is anyone’s guess.

Advertisement

The Principal, Peter Kuss, was thrilled with himself, promoting his ingenuity with a letter to parents.

‘The health, safety, and wellbeing of all young people is important to us,’ said the letter. ‘We understand that accessing toilet facilities whilst at school can cause anxiety for some students.’

Advertisement

Do you know what else causes anxiety when using the bathroom? Not having a door.

Once you make it into the toilet block, each cubicle has a non-gendered lockable door as opposed to a normal lockable door. ‘We believe this action will provide greater safety for student usage.’

Regardless of what trans-activists claim, young girls do not want boys (no matter how they identify) in their bathrooms. When similar schemes were brought into schools in the UK, they found girls skipping school or giving themselves infections after they refused to use the bathroom all day.

Parents of Golden Grove aren’t happy either.

According to The Advertiser, a mother reported that her children no longer felt safe and ‘feel their privacy has been compromised’ because some of the cubicles can be seen by students and teachers walking past in the corridor.

Advertisement

As a result, children are refusing to use the door-less bathrooms. As with so many Woke projects, in trying to make people feel ‘safe’ they have achieved the opposite. It doesn’t matter that the South Australian State Education Department says the toilets provide ‘adequate privacy’ – that is not what the students who have to use them feel.

High school is an extremely difficult time – particularly for young girls. Forcing them to share bathrooms with boys is a cruel and unusual punishment. Why are we sacrificing their dignity, safety, and emotional wellbeing for fringe activism? It is certainly a question being asked by parents who are sick of their children being used as pawns in the Culture Wars.

Even adults hate sharing their bathrooms with the opposite sex. There was fresh outrage over the issue after the Playhouse in London’s Covent Garden hosted a West End musical that featured (to the horror of guests) shared bathrooms. Women were forced to squish around men using urinals and when they get to the cubicles, those were described (politely) as being ‘a mess’.

Advertisement

‘For a show where ticket prices are in the hundreds, the toilets at Cabaret were an absolute joke. We wanted to see gender fluidity on stage, not in the queue for the bloody loos. It’s gross and invasive to share with men,’ said one female attendee.

As Carole Malone says, ‘I’m sorry if this is offensive to men, but the fact is once they’re let loose into a woman’s loo the standards of hygiene plummet […] who the hell decided that forcing women to share a loo with blokes is “progressive”?’

How much longer is this going to go on for until the ‘New Normal’ is ditched for normality…?