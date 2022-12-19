Papacy Purges Priest Over Pro-life Protest

"So, in every profession, including the priesthood, if you defend the unborn, you will be treated like them! The only difference is that when we are 'aborted,' we continue to speak, loud and clear."

Pro-life priest, Frank Pavone, has been purged by the Papacy for “blaspheming” on the “abortion-is-healthcare” altar of the Church’s left-wing clergy.

Advertisement

Pavone was “defrocked” by the Vatican over the weekend for allegedly making “blasphemous communications on social media,” insubordination, and having a general unwillingness to recant his non-violent, pro-life protester ways.

The decision to cancel the priest followed stretched 2016 accusations claiming Pavone broke both Church and State laws.

Advertisement

Foremost among those accusations was his alleged misuse of the body of a late-term aborted baby.

With irony, gloomy pro-abortion, and fence-sitting pro-life activists charged Pavine with hypocrisy, alleging he used the “naked foetus” as a ‘political prop,’ in his attempt to draw attention to the bone-chilling prospect of another anti-life Clinton administration.

Deeper political reasons exist for the pro-life Priest’s dismissal.

Pavone is an outspoken defender of pre-born children, and critic of the “Catholic” Biden White House, writing as recently as December 18:

“The religious language that fake Catholic Biden & Pelosi use to justify abortion is blasphemous. They are saying that God approves of the shedding of innocent blood. Scripture says he hates it. We don’t have to wait for bishops or the pope to address this. We all need to do so.”

The religious language that fake #Catholic Biden & Pelosi use to justify #abortion is blasphemous. They are saying that #God approves of the shedding of innocent blood. Scripture says he hates it.

We don’t have to wait for bishops or the pope to address this. We all need to do so — Fr. Frank Pavone (@frfrankpavone) December 17, 2022

Responding to one misguided critic, who had accused him of breaching the separation of Church and State, Pavone wrote:

Advertisement

“What I am doing is not the Church being political. It is the Church being the Church. Politics is not exempt from moral teaching or God’s law. And we teach moral teaching and God‘s law. Pretty simple. What is scandalous and unacceptable is the silence of so many clergy.”

What I am doing is not the Church being political. It is the Church being the Church. Politics is not exempt from moral teaching or God’s law. And we teach moral teaching and God‘s law. Pretty simple.



What is scandalous and unacceptable is the silence of so many clergy. — Fr. Frank Pavone (@frfrankpavone) December 17, 2022

Further adding to suspicions his removal was political, the first time Pavone heard about being “defrocked” was through the media.

In an email, he asked Catholic News Agency (CNA):

“How did CNA learn about this before I did?” CNA’s inquiry was “the very first communication that came to me about this.”

Legacy media also did their best to staple Pavone’s dismissal to the (former) priest’s support for President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Answering his papal purge, Pavone, who is the National Director of inter-denominational ministry Priests for Life, said in a statement on Twitter:

“So, in every profession, including the priesthood, if you defend the unborn, you will be treated like them! The only difference is that when we are ‘aborted,’ we continue to speak, loud and clear.”

Priests for Life partner with the women’s ministry of Martin Luther King Jnr’s niece, Alveda King’s Civil Rights for the Unborn, Marie Smith’s non-partisan Parliamentary Network group, and Psychologist, Dr. Theresa Burke’s post-abortion healing centre, Rachel’s Vineyard.

In a damning open letter to supporters, Pavone testified to the kind of mistreatment he’s received from some in the Church hierarchy.

“I have always said to pro-life activists that if you defend the unborn, you will be treated like them,” he wrote.

“But when such treatment comes from bishops and other Church authorities – which it increasingly does — it’s particularly deplorable.

“Cancel culture is alive and well in the Catholic Church,” he said.

Pavone then added, “I’ve experienced it firsthand. And the more we are aware of it, the better we will be able to defend ourselves and others from it.”

His dismissal unravels the culture of silence gagging church leaders.

As such the priest’s Papal purge is a boon for the Pro-life movement, as it continues to bring the horrors of the industrial abortion industry to the awareness of an increasingly docile public, who are conditioned to believe the lie that murdering an unborn child is “reproductive health.”

Defiant, Pavone has declared to keep defending the rights of children, riding the Holy wave of mother/baby saving policies being implemented in the United States following the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling demystifying abortion as a human right.

Pavone’s defiance stands alongside pro-life Malta President, George Vella, who has reportedly said he would rather ‘resign than sign an amendment expanding abortion legislation into law.’

Speaking on the subject in May 2021, Vella, a doctor, declared, “I will never sign a bill that involves the authorisation of murder.”

With the growing fondness for the evil of euthanizing the infirm, disabled, the curable emotionally wounded, and manageable mentally ill, terminating the unborn, is ‘final solution’ territory.

Abortion – the bloody violent end to a baby’s life in his/her mother’s womb – remains the quintessential contemporary example of the slow re-emergence of National Socialism’s ‘final solution.’

Hiding behind the “welfare” and “healthcare” euphemism, lies the all-consuming nature of Nazi cancel culture: Lebensunwertes Leben; “life unworthy of life.”