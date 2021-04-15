‘Bluey’ to Introduce Feral Character More Representative of the ABC

The show’s creators responded to the criticism by renouncing Australian Cattle Dog Supremacy and rejecting the notion that the show perpetuates the Pawtriarchy.















SATIRE: Popular children’s television show Bluey will introduce a new mixed breed, disabled, over-weight, bisexual, cat-identifying-as-dog, gender non-conforming, homeless, feminist, drag-queen character this week after the show was slammed for not being “diverse” enough.

Journalist Beverley Wang criticised the ABC program for failing to accurately represent Brisbane, the city in which the show is based.

“Where are the disabled, queer, poor, gender diverse, dogs of colour and single-parent dog families in Bluey’s Brisbane?” Wang wrote in a piece for the ABC’s Everyday Life website.

“If they’re in the background, let them come forward,” she added.

The show’s creators responded to the criticism by renouncing Australian Cattle Dog Supremacy and rejecting the notion that the show perpetuates the Pawtriarchy.

“We’re not Cattle Dog Supremacists,” they said. “We don’t believe any breed of dog should be treated like an animal. In fact, we’re so committed to diversity and inclusion that we’re introducing a new character to reflect that.

“Given the ABC has proven to be a shining light in this arena, we’ve achieved our goal by crafting a character more representative of the ABC,” they added.

