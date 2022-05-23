Netflix Halts Woke Content, Tells Activists the Company “May Not Be the Best Place for You”

"With the added cancellation of projects from Kendi, and Markle, Netflix appears to have heeded the 'go woke, go broke' axiom."

Netflix is rolling back woke content. The company have cancelled high-profile animated material from “anti-racist”, Ibram X. Kendi, and “oppressed-royal-in-exile”, Megan Markle.

An exclusive from Variety explained Netflix’s reasons for the rollback were not financial.

“Sources at Netflix stress the decisions not to move forward with the projects were creative rather than cost-related,” the online magazine said.

The material ditched by the streaming company, included, two of Kendi’s projects, “Anti-Racist Baby” and “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You,” and Megan Markle’s proposed feminist kids series delving into a “12-year-old girl’s journey” of “self-discovery”.

Netflix’s “creative, not cost” sole reasoning hasn’t convinced everyone.

Page-Six and the NYPost, both challenged the less woke version of Netflix by drawing attention to a round of recent employee layoffs, and a 200k dip in subscriptions – the first to hit the company in a decade.

Counter to the cynicism, Variety reported that Netflix was still committed to other animation projects, such as “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous,” and “Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight,” among others.

Netflix taking a bolt-cutter to the chains that have bound the company to woke supremacism isn’t as far-fetched as it may seem.

The company made headlines last week when it sent out a “culture memo” to inform staff the company won’t be held hostage by jihadist leftist and snowflakes who can’t handle a joke, or tolerate a black man holding up a mirror to their faces.

The pro-freedom of speech memo read, “Depending on your role, you may need to work on titles you perceive to be harmful. If you’d find it hard to support our content breadth, Netflix may not be the best place for you.”

Netflix’s newfound approach appears to have been prompted by pro-LGBTQ+ employees who staged a walk-out last year demanding the entertainment streaming organisation cancel, comedian, Dave Chappelle because of his stand-up special ‘The Closer.’

Protesters within the company accused Chappelle of making “transphobic” and “homophobic” remarks, after Chappelle quipped about people not being able to define the term “woman,” and a comment aligning himself with “trans-exclusionary radical feminism” (TERF).

Organisers told Variety they were demonstrating against “the emergence of hate economy.”

One protestor, a content creator, stated, “Trans people are in the middle of a holocaust,” then demanded Netflix appoint a trans person to the board “this f**** week.”

Netflix’s changes add to a discernible seismic pattern showing a move away from the Left’s rampaging, rapid radicalisation.

The company’s own move coincides with a pattern of defectors seeking political asylum for the love of liberty, such as:

The NY Post said the Netflix change shows Americans are fed up with being force-fed woke extremism, censorship, and authoritarianism.

Case in point:

Kendi, whose book sales, speaking engagements, and popularity surged after the death of George Floyd, is infamous for what the NY Times and The New Yorker labelled the fight to “redefine racism.”

The problem for many, though, is that Kendi, like Robin DiAngelo (author of White Guilt) do not seem to be able to define racism, or anti-racism, without being racist.

In April, Kendi penned an op-ed trying to milk division over Florida’s parental rights legislation, which was mangled by manipulative Leftists into the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

For his part, Kendi called the Republican party “the party of white supremacists.”

He then piggy-backed the Left’s polarisation, ridiculously asserting that kids needed to be protected from their parents, because ‘the real groomers weren’t gay ‘child predators’ in schools, they were ‘white supremacists’ at home.

Netflix’s ‘culture memo’ has pulled the company out of a suicidal nose dive.

The company’s appeasement of the woke agenda was fast transitioning the organisation into an LGBTQ+, CRT – alphabet mafia – echo chamber.

With the added cancellation of projects from Kendi, and Markle, Netflix appears to have heeded the “go woke, go broke” axiom.

Contra media consensus, this suggests that Netflix’s reasoning has far more to do with concerns about content, such as creative issues, than cost.

This hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Musk, who is in the process of buying Twitter, applauded the company’s newfound path out of subservience, writing, “Good move by Netflix.”

Good move by @netflix — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 15, 2022

Whether Netflix can avoid Disney’s mistake of putting woke before Walt, Walt, by allowing itself to be shanghaied into joining the LGBTQ+ woke activist army, may come down to whether or not the company can muster the bravado of Musk and Manchin’s lead.

While Musk and Netflix still hold to false doctrines such as “reproductive rights”, and “abortion is healthcare,” they have some way to go before biblical Christians, and classical liberals can cheer them on with gusto.

As the Virginian Democrat senator was apt to observe, “This is not a centre-left or a left country. We are, if anything, a centre-right country.”