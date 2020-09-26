Media Silence After Four-Year-Old Boy Was Shot Dead By ‘Black Male’













149 Shares

Mainstream news outlets are once again refusing to report on the murder of a young white boy who was shot dead in his own home earlier this week.

Advertisement

Four-year-old Rowan Sweeney died in his mother’s arms early Monday morning after a gunman burst into his home in Struthers, Ohio and opened fire.

WKBN reported that two men and two women, including the boy’s mother, also suffered gunshot wounds during the attack which was carried out by a man described as a “young, light-skinned Black male.”

Advertisement

According to WFMJ, the city’s Law Director John Zomoida Jr revealed the boy’s mother “begged the shooter not to shoot her son, as the gunman placed the gun to the head of Sweeney and fired twice.”

Struthers Police Chief Tim Roddy identified the victims as 20-year-old Andre Stephon McCoy, of Youngstown, 30-year-old Yarnell Green Jr., of Youngstown, 20-year-old Cassandra Marsicola, of Campbell and 22-year-old Alexis Schneider, of Struthers.

According to Zomoida, the alleged shooter, 24-year-old Kimonie Bryant, had a connection with Green and McCoy, with Bryant claiming Green is his cousin and McCoy an alleged acquaintance. McCoy’s phone was also said to contain text messages from Bryant prior to the shooting that ties him to the scene.

Bryant has denied any involvement, claiming his phone had been stolen and that the messages were not from him. According to Zomoida, however, one of the two female victims were able to select Bryant’s photo from a police line up as the gunman, despite not knowing him prior.

Rowan’s father, David Sweeney, said during a press conference that his son was the sweetest boy and that they love and miss him.

Advertisement

Despite the murder taking place close to a week ago, mainstream media outlets have largely failed to report on the incident.

Friendly reminder that another little white boy was executed this week and the mainstream media won’t say a word because it doesn’t fit their narrative. ✌ — Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) September 25, 2020

In August, news outlets were slammed for ignoring the death of five-year-old Cannon Hinnant after he was executed in his front yard by a black man.

At the time, the media blackout sparked the hashtag #SayHisName. We noted then how differently the mainstream outlets would have responded if the gunman were white and the victim were black.

Advertisement

Of course, the attack would be equally horrific and deserving of worldwide condemnation, but the question is, why won’t the media give these young children a fraction of the time they devoted to stirring up racial tensions in response to George Floyd’s death?

The answer is simple: It undermines their narrative. What the mainstream media continually demonstrate is that they’ll filter news and events in order to present the world a certain way. They do this to elicit certain responses, to shape how their viewers see the world around them, to influence public opinion, and ultimately, to attract political gain.

Well did Francis Schaeffer warn: “When the perspective and the worldview of the elite coincides with some of the influential news carriers–it does not have to be all–then either consciously or unconsciously, the media becomes an instrument for manipulation.”

Related