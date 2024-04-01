Make the West Christian Again?

Evolutionary biologist and raging atheist, Richard Dawkins, has made a career denigrating Christianity. But it seems the author of ‘The God Delusion’ may be slowly waking up to the fact that those who drive Christianity out of society are preparing the way for another religion.

In a recent interview with LBC host Rachel Johnson, Dawkins expressed concern about London’s growing numbers of Mosques, admitting, “If I had to choose between Christianity and Islam, I’d choose Christianity every single time.”

Dawkins went on to say, “[Christianity] seems to me to be a fundamentally decent religion, in a way that I think Islam is not.”

"If I had to choose between Christianity and Islam, I'd choose Christianity every single time."



Self-proclaimed 'cultural Christian', @RichardDawkins, tells @RachelSJohnson he's 'slightly horrified' to hear Ramadan lights were hung on Oxford Street rather than Easter lights. pic.twitter.com/ZY2ePfpms1 — LBC (@LBC) March 31, 2024

Dawkins’ concern is nothing new. Author Peter Hitchens has long been sounding that alarm. Back in 2018, in an interview on Conversations with host Vicky Warren, Hitchens warned that when militant atheists drive Christianity out of Europe, they will not create an atheist paradise in its place. Rather, it will leave a gap for Islam to fill.

According to Hitchens, the West’s material prosperity, military force, and anti-terror laws are not a reliable or sufficient defence against a rise in Islam. With Christianity out of the picture, he said, the spread of Islam will be nearly impossible to resist.

Hitchens explained: “Those people who now campaign for Christianity to be driven, more or less, out of the public life, out of education, and out of government, to become a purely private thing, may be very unpleasantly surprised when having succeeded doing that, they simply cleared a space for Islam to take over.”

This now may be increasingly apparent to Dawkins, but unfortunately, he still misses the point by a mile. It’s not Christ that Dawkins wants to protect and promote. He’s after the by-product of Christianity. He esteems the result of the Christian faith while rejecting its cause. He wants the fruit without the tree. He wants the wage without the work. Hence, Dawkins calls himself a “cultural Christian.” He doesn’t believe, but he wants to live in the society that believers cultivate.

Dawkins is a vivid illustration of the hypocritical modern thinker that C.S. Lewis described in The Abolition of Man: “We remove the organ and demand the function. We make men without chests and expect of them virtue and enterprise. We laugh at honour and are shocked to find traitors in our midst. We castrate and bid the geldings be fruitful.”

Advertisement

If there ever was a “God Delusion” it would be in wanting to preserve God’s blessings while warring against the God that blesses. There’s only one way to secure the benefits of a Christian society, and that’s in the promotion of, and adherence to, the same Gospel that made the Western world great.

As T.S. Eliot put it, “If Christianity goes, the whole culture goes.”