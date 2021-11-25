Big Tech Censors Government Data Showing 800 Vaccine Adverse Event Reports Among Children In One Month

The short video shows a screen capture of the TGA's website, which lists about 800 adverse event reports for Australian children aged 15 years and younger from October 1 to November 11.













Twitter has censored a Caldron Pool video that shows recent data published by the Australian Government’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) of adverse event reports among children following Covid vaccinations in Australia.

The social media giant branded the information “misleading,” before disabling replies, shares, and likes on the near-2-minute clip.

Covid Vaccine Adverse Event Reports for Australian children 15 years and younger in just over one month (October to November). There were 9587 reports in total overall age groups with 77 reported cases of death. pic.twitter.com/ECC0PwepI4 — Caldron Pool (@CaldronPool) November 24, 2021

The short video shows a screen capture of the TGA’s website, which lists about 800 adverse event reports for Australian children aged 15 years and younger from October 1 to November 11.

The platform took action, despite the tweet having no interpretation or opinion expressed alongside the data, but simply relayed the TGA’s results when searching for adverse events among children.

“Covid Vaccine Adverse Event Reports for Australian children 15 years and young in just over one month (October to November). There were 9587 reports in total over all age groups with 77 reported cases of death,” the tweet read.

Data from the TGA’s website also revealed nine children under the age of 12 were also administered the Covid vaccination, with the youngest being only 8-years-old. The report describes the incidences as: “Vaccination error,” adding, “Product administers to patient of inappropriate age.”

Twitter countered the Australian Government published data by claiming, “Scientists and public health experts say that vaccines are safe for most people.”

In other words, because the vaccine is “safe for most people,” we are not to talk about those for whom the vaccine is not safe.

What happened to “informed consent”? Doesn’t the part about being “informed” imply that we’re giving all the information available to consider?

Can we even consider our choices in this regard “informed,” if unfavourable data is actively being suppressed, hidden, and dismissed as “misleading”?

