Leftist McCarthyism Is Alive and Well

"The chief and persistent question being asked of anyone who seeks any public role or job or influence is this: 'Are you now or have you ever been a member of the Christian Church?'"

We now have a new form of McCarthyism overtaking the West. Indeed, woke McCarthyism is sweeping through most nations and a major purge is underway. Just last week I wrote two articles describing this very thing in action. More on that in a moment, but first, a bit of background for those not in the know.

The US Republican Senator Joe McCarthy from Wisconsin (1908-1957) has long been a bogeyman of the left. For daring to expose Communism in America in the late 40s and early 50s, he was – and still is – demonised by the progressives. Thus McCarthyism has been added to our dictionaries as a pejorative term.

Perhaps he is most well-known for asking this question of others in his Senate hearings: “Are you now or have you ever been a member of the Communist Party of the United States?” His attempts to purge Communists out of the State Department and other areas resulted in some folks losing their jobs and others being publicly vilified.

But he did have his defenders. For example, in 1954 William F. Buckley and Brent Bozell wrote McCarthy and His Enemies. While the volume did not overlook the faults and weaknesses of McCarthy, it did highlight the very real dangers of treason and Communist infiltration in America.

As I say, the term is still being used today, but I can think of no better use of it than to describe how Christians are now being treated. The shocking story of how one Christian was hounded out of his job by the woke thought police was carefully documented last week here and here.

The plain truth of where we are at today runs along these lines: the chief and persistent question being asked of anyone who seeks any public role or job or influence is this: “Are you now or have you ever been a member of the Christian Church?”

That is now all that matters. Forget about any qualifications you might have. Forget about decades of experience and service. Forget about an impeccable track record. Forget about past successes and victories. Forget about a sterling character. Most of our elites, politicians, woke corporations and so on want to know only one thing: are you a Bible-believing Christian? If so, we do NOT want you.

It is that simple. Christians are now the main enemy in the West, and they must not be allowed to hold any major position or job or post of influence. And if they are already there, they must be driven out at all costs. They cannot be allowed to stay there and spread their poisonous values and beliefs – you know, like ‘love your neighbour’ and all that sort of stuff.

The number of articles I have penned on this over the past three decades would number in the hundreds. So many Christians have lost their jobs or been prevented from getting one – all because they believe the Bible and they worship the Living God. Just as billions of people have done for so long.

For over a millennia to speak of the West was to speak of Christendom. But those days are long gone. The West today is no longer characterized by Christianity, but by anti-Christian bigotry and hatred. Andrew Thorburn was simply the latest in a very long line of those who have felt firsthand the wrath of the tolerance brigade. They know full well what diversity, inclusion and acceptance looks like today. And it sure ain’t pretty.

So a word of warning: If you are a Christian living in the West and looking for some new employment or a different career move, be prepared for the new McCarthyism. Be prepared to hear this question asked over and over again: “Are you now or have you ever been a member of the Christian Church?”

